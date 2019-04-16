Artist: Illbliss

Song Title: Nkali featuring BigFoot InYourFace

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Date of Release: April 14, 2019

Album: An EP, TBA

Producer: BigFoot InYourFace

Details/Takeaway: Oga Boss’s album, ‘Dat Ibo Boy’ turns 10 later this year. It kickstarted his career despite being around years prior. The eight songs on the album was produced by his brother and friend, BigFoot InYourFace. The two artists are teaming up once again for an EP.

This EP will be Illbliss’ second this year. The first was iLLYZiLLA which he made alongside producer, TeckZilla. ‘Nkali’ is Igbo language and it means superiority in English.