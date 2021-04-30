Nappy releases debut album titled 'Life N Style'

Life N Style is a manifestation of Nappy’s strength and confidence as a Vibe machine The album features just one guest Artist “Zanzi” who is a fellow label mate.

“The inspiration behind the album is a personal one, You only get one Debut album, this is my first canvas and I ensured I painted vividly with the intention of leaving a lasting impression on listeners with a sound that cuts across borders” says Nappy.

He is impressive on diverse subject matter- ranging from the song titled Album “Life N Style” to the travails of the youths “Too much”, expressing affection on “Represent” enjoying his uptempo party song “Knock shii up” an yet so personal when he reminisces about his struggles on “My mind”.

Completed during the early part of 2021, the album illustrates Nappy’s bold and stylish nature in both its colorfully animated artwork and its title, which is inspired by his life and for his love of music.

