Mohbad's father is set to drop a gospel album

Months after the passing of the musician, his father Mr. Apostle Oluwabamiwo Aloba AKA Omo Jesu has announced the impending arrival of a new gospel album.

The album titled 'Itunu' means "Comfort" in English and it's a tribute to his late son Mohbad who passed away on September 12, 2023 who passed out after receiving an injection to treat an infection he sustained from an injury.

Mohbad's passing was one of the biggest events in the Nigerian music industry in 2023. Tributes poured in from colleagues and fans all around the country including. American rappers Meek Mill, Lil Durk, and Kodak Black also paid tribute to the late artist whose death led to calls for a thorough investigation over allegations of bullying and oppression from some former associates.

