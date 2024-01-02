ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Mohbad's father is set to drop a gospel album

Adeayo Adebiyi

Mohbad's father is set to drop a gospel album dedicated to his late son.

Mohbad's father to drop gospel album dedicated to late son
Mohbad's father to drop gospel album dedicated to late son

Recommended articles

Months after the passing of the musician, his father Mr. Apostle Oluwabamiwo Aloba AKA Omo Jesu has announced the impending arrival of a new gospel album.

The album titled 'Itunu' means "Comfort" in English and it's a tribute to his late son Mohbad who passed away on September 12, 2023 who passed out after receiving an injection to treat an infection he sustained from an injury.

Mohbad's passing was one of the biggest events in the Nigerian music industry in 2023. Tributes poured in from colleagues and fans all around the country including. American rappers Meek Mill, Lil Durk, and Kodak Black also paid tribute to the late artist whose death led to calls for a thorough investigation over allegations of bullying and oppression from some former associates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohbad's father's upcoming album is set to join the long list of tribute songs dedicated to the late musician who was one of Street Hop's foremost emissaries.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are some of the artists expected to drop projects in 2024

Here are some of the artists expected to drop projects in 2024

Mohbad's father is set to drop a gospel album

Mohbad's father is set to drop a gospel album

No missing his Popeye arms - Kunle Remi’s wife Tiwi on meeting the actor

No missing his Popeye arms - Kunle Remi’s wife Tiwi on meeting the actor

Pheelz's 'Finesse' receives RIAA platinum plaque

Pheelz's 'Finesse' receives RIAA platinum plaque

These 8 Nollywood titles are coming to streaming this January

These 8 Nollywood titles are coming to streaming this January

Rema spotted at church with Justine Skye, sparking new dating rumours

Rema spotted at church with Justine Skye, sparking new dating rumours

Flytime Fest 2023 powered by Coca-Cola redefined December in Lagos

Flytime Fest 2023 powered by Coca-Cola redefined December in Lagos

Top 10 moments in Nigerian music in 2023

Top 10 moments in Nigerian music in 2023

'A Tribe Called Judah' has crossed half a billion naira gross in 14 days

'A Tribe Called Judah' has crossed half a billion naira gross in 14 days

Pulse Sports

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat

NFF deny Super Eagles new AFCON jersey on social media

NFF deny Super Eagles new AFCON jersey on social media

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Pulse Interview: The constant evolution of a legend. (Instagram/Olamide)

Here are 7 Nigerian artists who started from the choir

Davido's 'Unavailable' makes Rolling Stone's top 10 Afropop songs of 2023

Davido's 'Unavailable' makes Rolling Stone's top 10 Afropop songs of 2023

Davido's 'Unavailable' is Spotify's most streamed Afrobeats song of 2023

Davido's 'Unavailable' is Spotify's most streamed Afrobeats song of 2023