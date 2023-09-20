American rappers Lil Durk & Kodak Black pay tribute to Mohbad

American Hip Hop star Kodak Black has joined the long list of celebrities who have sent their condolences over the passing of the Street Hop star whose music distinguished him in Afrobeats.

During a Kodak Black's live Instagram session, a fan commented that he was Mohbad's neigbourhood hero till he passed. While expressing his condolences, Kodak shared that he only just stumbled on Mohbad's page days ago.

Similarly, Chicago rapper Lil Durk also paid respect to the late Mohbad. In a tweet on September 19, 2023, he tweeted "RIP Mohbad AKA Imole". The rapper also posted the tribute on his Instagram story.

While Lil Durk's tribute might come as a surprise to some Nigerians, the rapper has a big following in Nigeria with his single 'All My Life' featuring J Cole reaching NO. 1 on Apple Music and Spotify Nigeria charts.