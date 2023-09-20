American rappers Lil Durk & Kodak Black pay tribute to Mohbad
American rappers Kodak Black & Lil Durk have paid their respects to the late Nigerian musician Mohbad.
American Hip Hop star Kodak Black has joined the long list of celebrities who have sent their condolences over the passing of the Street Hop star whose music distinguished him in Afrobeats.
During a Kodak Black's live Instagram session, a fan commented that he was Mohbad's neigbourhood hero till he passed. While expressing his condolences, Kodak shared that he only just stumbled on Mohbad's page days ago.
Similarly, Chicago rapper Lil Durk also paid respect to the late Mohbad. In a tweet on September 19, 2023, he tweeted "RIP Mohbad AKA Imole". The rapper also posted the tribute on his Instagram story.
While Lil Durk's tribute might come as a surprise to some Nigerians, the rapper has a big following in Nigeria with his single 'All My Life' featuring J Cole reaching NO. 1 on Apple Music and Spotify Nigeria charts.
Mohbad's death has led to calls from the general public for the police to investigate any possibilities of foul play after videos of him being harassed by some figures appeared online.
