Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad

Mohbad's death shook not only the entertainment industry but the entire country. Nigerians across different states held candlelight processions in honour of the late Street Hop maestro.

As Mohbad's music continues to enjoy a commercial resurgence, different artists have also recorded songs to pay their respects to the late musician.

Streaming platforms are filled with numerous tribute songs notably from emerging street acts whose inner city realities Mohbad documented in his music.

Some of these songs are original recordings while others are covers of Mohbad's songs. In all, they form a cache of songs that capture how greatly he was loved and the impact of his music, especially on the inner-city artists whose realities he shared.

Below are 62 songs recorded in memory of Mohbad.