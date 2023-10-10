ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad

Adeayo Adebiyi

Here are some of the tribute songs recorded in memory of Mohbad.

Nigerian artists record over 50 songs in honour of Mohbad
Mohbad's death shook not only the entertainment industry but the entire country. Nigerians across different states held candlelight processions in honour of the late Street Hop maestro.

As Mohbad's music continues to enjoy a commercial resurgence, different artists have also recorded songs to pay their respects to the late musician.

Streaming platforms are filled with numerous tribute songs notably from emerging street acts whose inner city realities Mohbad documented in his music.

Some of these songs are original recordings while others are covers of Mohbad's songs. In all, they form a cache of songs that capture how greatly he was loved and the impact of his music, especially on the inner-city artists whose realities he shared.

Below are 62 songs recorded in memory of Mohbad.

  1. Bella Shmurda - 'My Brother
  2. Portable - 'Alimi'
  3. Oritsefemi - 'Tribute to Mohbad'
  4. Prime Boy - 'Tribute to Mohbad'
  5. Oba P - 'Tribute to Mohbad'
  6. Stevybrando - 'Tribute to Mohbad'
  7. Olw Maro & Folahanmi - 'Tribute to Mohbad'
  8. Dasmart - 'Tribute to Mohbad'
  9. Albysnr - 'Tribute to Mohbad'
  10. Muraino - 'Tribute to Mohbad'
  11. Rybeena, Bhadboi Turner, Lucky Boyy - 'Tribute to Mohbad'
  12. Damo K, Fola, Harteez, KennyBlaze, Ajesings, Tobi Smallz, Ayanfe Viral, Shoday, Diamond Jimma, Superwozzy, Picazo Rhap, Dagizah, Fleezy Gunman, Kabex, Akika LMD - 'Tribute to Mohbad'
  13. Zaddy - 'Tribute to Mohbad'
  14. Ola Wealth - 'Tribute to Mohbad'
  15. Khaid - 'Forever' 
  16. Nelsing - 'Tribute To Mohbad' 
  17. Tee West, Kabis, Pappu Shrmud, Neemaayo, Dhykrown, Oluwarichie, Yembex, Pizzule Rhp, K4C - 'Tribute to Mohbad'
  18. Jeydsnl - 'Feel Tribute to Mohbad
  19. Johvicush, Larrywealth, Bobby YHNG, Jay Focus, Starry, Landrid, Jaycross - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  20. Yungskid - 'Tribute To Mohbad' 
  21. Swanboi - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  22. Walie Whales - 'Tribute to Mohbad 
  23. HotboiAkb - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  24. Emperor Deoye - 'Tribute to Mohbad'
  25. Blessed Kid, DJ Spirit - 'Tribute to Mohbad'
  26. Segestino - 'Tribure to Mohbad'
  27. Amos Ranking, Zeezkid, IceyGray, Cashy Wave, Balocinnih, Rabbzzy, Original Daveed - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  28. The Flows - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  29. Lamlek, Gidioni, Larmiekay, Lookzyhuzzle - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  30. Xcliton - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  31. Hadwon, Davinsin, Eejay Stuntz, Xunny - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  32. Albysnr - Tribute to Mohbad 
  33. Psalmwise, Starboi Lala, Lekyzon, Yung Fash, Dejlavo, Mender, Yhungking, Youngest Ibile, Damzzy, Young Lee, BJ Vibez, Stardeedaoo, Smoney - Tribute to Mohbad 
  34. Lil Femmy - Tribute to Mohbad 
  35. Sensation Muzik - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  36. Azzydee, Viiicky, Elish Shalo, Watermania - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  37. Mr Pafta - 'Tribute to Mohbad 
  38. Enu Ope - 'Tribute To Mohbad' 
  39. Khalif Likki - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  40. Dickson Boi - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  41. DJ Hobby Beatz - 'Mohbad Tribute Song' 
  42. Pnor P - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  43. Emnsmol - 'Tribute to Mohbad
  44. Johnbosco - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  45. Samboy Vibes - 'Sorry (Tribute to Mohbad)' 
  46. POP K - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  47. Charles Adeyinka - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  48. Bobbyaino - 'Mohbad Last Respect' 
  49. Kayprimez - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  50. Zyper Lee - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  51. Shabba - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  52. Holuwatzee, Loco De La Cruz, Faim - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  53. Water badmusAntrasAnexboy - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  54. HotboiAkB - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  55. Psycho Vee - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  56. Lil Charizma - 'Too Late' 
  57. Ollaphred - 'A Tribute to Mohbad' 
  58. Stmboi Otiwa - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  59. Kayboy - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  60. Regaljay - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
  61. Jobulux - 'Tribute to Mohbad Imole' 
  62. Skaizy Kennash - 'Tribute to Mohbad' 
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

