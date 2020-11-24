On November 24, 2020, nominations for the 2020 Music of Black Origin Awards were announced. Nigerian stars, Wizkid, Burna Boy Davido, Rema, Fireboy, Adekunle Gold and Tiwa Savage got nods at the event for the event which honours black music from all corners of the world.

Burna Boy and Rema were nominated in the Best International Act category alongside Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, the late Pop Smoke, Lil Baby and more. In the best African act category, Burna Boy and Rema are joined by Wizkid, Davido, Fireboy, Adekunle Gold and Tiwa Savage.

Ghanaina stars, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy also got nods alongside, Ivorian, Afro B, South African, Master KG and NSG. British rapper, Nines leads overall nominations after a stellar year. This is the first edition of the MOBO Awards since 2017.

Before COVID-19, the return of MOBO Awards was slated for Wembley. It's award season as Grammy nominations are set to be announced later today and the Headies have called for submissions.

Here is a full list of nominees;

Mobo award nominations 2020

Album of the year

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Stormzy – Heavy Is the Head

Mahalia – Love and Compromise

Nines – Crabs in a Bucket

Lianne La Havas – Lianne La Havas

Best male act

Headie One

J Hus

Stormzy

Nines

AJ Tracey

Young T & Bugsey

Best female act

Lianne La Havas

Ms Banks

Tiana Major9

Mahalia

Darkoo

FKA twigs

Song of the year

Young T & Bugsey – Don’t Rush (feat Headie One)

Digga D – Woi

Darkoo – Gangsta (feat One Acen)

Tion Wayne – I Dunno (feat Stormzy & Dutchavelli)

Abra Cadabra – On Deck

Best newcomer

Aitch

Alicai Harley

Darkoo

Dutchavelli

Ivorian Doll

M1llionz

Miraa May

Pa Salieu

Shaybo

Tiana Major9

M Huncho

Loski

Video of the year

Bree Runway – Apeshit (directed by Will Hooper)

Nines – Clout (directed by Charlie Di Placido)

NSG – Lupita (directed by Kevin Hudson)

Jorja Smith – By Any Means (directed by Otis Dominique)

Knucks – Home (directed by Ray Fiasco)

Kojey Radical – 20/20 (directed by Charlie Di Placido)

Best R&B/soul act

Wstrn

Tiana Major9

Michael Kiwanuka

Mahalia

Lianne La Havas

Best hip-hop act

J Hus

Nines

Ms Banks

D-Block Europe

Krept & Konan

Potter Payper

Best grime act

Ghetts

P Money

Manga Saint Hilare

Capo Lee

JME

Best international act

Burna Boy

Drake

Koffee

Megan Thee Stallion

Pop Smoke

Popcaan

Roddy Ricch

Rema

Shenseaa

Summer Walker

HER

Lil Baby

Best album (1 September 2017 – 31 August 2019)

Dave – Psychodrama

Kano – Hoodies All Summer

Ella Mai – Ella Mai

Skepta – Ignorance Is Bliss

Nines – Crop Circle

Little Simz – Grey Area

Best African act

Burna Boy

Tiwa Savage

Davido

Fireboy DML

Rema

Master KG

Adekunle Gold

NSG

Afro B

Wizkid

Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale

Best reggae act

Popcaan

Koffee

Lila Iké

Buju Banton

Protoje

Best gospel act

Calledout Music

Noel Robinson

Guvna B

The Kingdom Choir

Shekinah

Best jazz act

Moses Boyd

Joe Armon-Jones

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes

Yazmin Lacey

Ego Ella May

Best producer

Jae5

808 Melo

Sir Spyro

TSB

Steel Banglez

M1 On The Beat

Best performance in a TV show/film

Kane Robinson as Scully – Top Boy

Michaela Coel as Arabella – I May Destroy You

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong – Sex Education

Jessica Plummer as Chantelle – Eastenders

Michael Ward as Marco – Blue Story

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint – Snowfall

Best media personality

Munya Chawawa

Chunkz

Yung Filly

Mo Gilligan

Clara Amfo

Maya Jama

Henrie Kwushue

KSI

Harry Pinero

Zeze Millz