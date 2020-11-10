On November 10, 2020, the 14th Headies called for submissions from the general public. As Nigeria’s most revered music award show, The Headies Awards is continuously tasked to identify, celebrate and reward hardworking music creators and contributors to the entertainment industry.

The 2020 event will be the 14th edition of the award and its Academy have opened its doors for the submission of all music works released between July 2019 and September 2020, the year-in-review.

After years of consideration, the Organizer of the Awards will be including one new nomination categories – 'Songwriter of the year.' The aim is to shine a spotlight on hardworking individuals who have all significantly supported the creation of quality music

For more information about The 14th Headies, please visit www.theheadies.com and all social media platforms.

On September 17, 2019, the Headies called for submissions for the previous event. The event itself held on October 19, 2019.

Hashtags are #The14thHeadies #HeadiesForTeens