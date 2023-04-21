The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Memmuchi makes a play for Afrobeats history

Adeayo Adebiyi

Memmuchi may have just created history by becoming the first female artist to release two songs in one week.

Memmuchi
Memmuchi

Released on April 21, 2023, 'Money and Power' displays her stylish her vocals, excellent delivery, and her capacity to wear her heart on her sleeve.

The Finnish Nigerian Memmuchi likes to consider herself as a hybrid of Tems, Ella Mai, Labianca, SZA, Latto, and Mariah the Scientist. With a distinct iconic voice texture reminiscent of Toni Braxton, Onyeka Onwenu and Miriam Makeba.

In her pursuit of history, she teamed up with multi-award-winning superstar Goya Menor on 'Pokoe', released on 14 April 2023 before following it up with 'Money and Love' in just a matter of days.

According to Memmuchi, 'Money and Power' which is available on all streaming platforms is a song to celebrate everyone winning in their little way at their various fields despite the odds. The song pays homage to everyone with a unique ability.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

ADVERTISEMENT

