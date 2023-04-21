Memmuchi makes a play for Afrobeats history

Released on April 21, 2023, 'Money and Power' displays her stylish her vocals, excellent delivery, and her capacity to wear her heart on her sleeve.

The Finnish Nigerian Memmuchi likes to consider herself as a hybrid of Tems, Ella Mai, Labianca, SZA, Latto, and Mariah the Scientist. With a distinct iconic voice texture reminiscent of Toni Braxton, Onyeka Onwenu and Miriam Makeba.

In her pursuit of history, she teamed up with multi-award-winning superstar Goya Menor on 'Pokoe', released on 14 April 2023 before following it up with 'Money and Love' in just a matter of days.

