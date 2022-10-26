Korede Bello returns with new single 'Available'

Details/Takeaway: "Available" is a smooth song that takes you to a place where everything feels good. According to Korede Bello, this song is for the hood and all his "Bellovers."

" 'Available' was one of the easiest songs to record for me, that's why it's special. It is a feel good song that makes your body move and when that happens, you gravitate to the one special person whom you find attractive".