Artist: Korede Bello
Korede Bello returns with new single 'Available'
Nigerian singing sensation Korede Bello has released a new single he calls 'Available'.
Song Title: Available
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: October 25th, 2022
Producers: Smyley & Altims
Length: 2 minutes 21 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Caspertainment/ONErpm
Details/Takeaway: "Available" is a smooth song that takes you to a place where everything feels good. According to Korede Bello, this song is for the hood and all his "Bellovers."
" 'Available' was one of the easiest songs to record for me, that's why it's special. It is a feel good song that makes your body move and when that happens, you gravitate to the one special person whom you find attractive".
