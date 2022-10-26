RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Korede Bello returns with new single 'Available'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian singing sensation Korede Bello has released a new single he calls 'Available'.




Artist: Korede Bello

Song Title: Available

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: October 25th, 2022

Producers: Smyley & Altims

Song Art:


Korede Bello - 'Available'

Length: 2 minutes 21 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Caspertainment/ONErpm

Details/Takeaway: &quot;Available&quot; is a smooth song that takes you to a place where everything feels good. According to Korede Bello, this song is for the hood and all his "Bellovers."

" 'Available' was one of the easiest songs to record for me, that's why it's special. It is a feel good song that makes your body move and when that happens, you gravitate to the one special person whom you find attractive".

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

