Korede Bello releases new EP 'Beauty & Bliss'

His third body of work, 'Beauty and Bliss' showcases his maturity as an artist and his unwavering commitment to pushing his artistry.

The EP makes its entrance with the previously released 'Maria,' an enticing fusion of catchy tunes and captivating choruses that has garnered widespread attention on the radio waves.

However, beyond the immediate catchiness, 'Beauty and Bliss' offers a more profound musical experience.

From the soulful and romantic ballad 'Complete' to the collaborative dynamics of 'Jejely' with Mr. Eazi and the enthralling synergy with Yemi Alade in 'For Me,' Korede Bello's artistry reveals itself through compelling narratives and rich sonic textures.

'Beauty and Bliss' doesn't merely rest on past laurels. It signifies Korede Bello's advancement as a musician, clearly demonstrated by his skill in crafting exciting stories and exploring diverse musical components.

Korede Bello shows a willingness to explore new sonic territories by collaborating with diverse producers such as including Ozedikus, Altims, Timmy, Big Foot In Your Face, Semzy, Drey, and Jaysynths.