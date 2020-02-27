Kanwulia who is an artiste under Volkano Production, had her debut show produced by Pont City Limited to showcase her musical talent.

Kanwulia and Dance Machine

The engaging and enjoyable performance of Kanwulia was a reflection of her dedication and hard work; including a few months of song and dance rehearsals. The audience who came to watch Kanwulia live were stimulated as Alternate Sound, Nigeria's premium band began the show.

Alternate Sound

As the energy of Alternate Sound became infectious, there was a brief montage of Kanwulia's preparation sessions with Dance Machine, Alternate Sound and a mini interview with Kanwulia and Gospelondebeatz who is the producer of the songs on her upcoming EP. The montage session ushered in Kanwulia who came on stage with too much sauce to serenade guests and celebrities including superstar Tiwa Savage who danced and cheered as Kanwulia performed "Ego," "Juru," "Don't Test Me," "Bounce," "Everyday and Gbera" off her upcoming EP.

Kanwulia and her Mother

At the end of the show, Kanwulia couldn't curtail her excitement... "I feel great! I am very grateful that everyone came out to support us. I am also very thankful that people had fun and enjoyed themselves. Tiwa Savage came and it was amazing". While talking about her plans, ..." people should expect nothing less than too much sauce. The show was a saucy experience. Therefore fans should expect all the sauce".

In attendance at the event were Kanwulia's parents, Extended family members, Friends, Industry executives, Celebrities and Guests who enjoy live music. Media partners which supported the event include Pulse.ng, YNaija, Silverbird Television, Legacy Television and Eko City Television.

Kanwulia's Uncle and Aunty

Tiwa Savage

Omashola

Kanwulia Live: A saucy experience with alternate sound and dance machine

Guests on Kanwulia custom made Too Saucy T-shirts

Kanwulia's Dad and a friend

Kanwulia Live: A saucy experience with alternate sound and dance machine

Kanwulia Live: A saucy experience with alternate sound and dance machine

Kanwulia Live: A saucy experience with alternate sound and dance machine

Social Media Handles

Instagram - Kanwulia_

Twitter- Kanwulia_

This is a featured post.