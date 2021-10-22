Joeboy releases new video for, 'Sip [Alcohol]'

Produced by Nigeria’s Tempoe (producer of CKay’s “Love Nwantiti” and Omah Lay’s “Godly”), “Sip (Alcohol)” is JOEBOY’s fastest-growing single, amassing over 50 million streams since its release less than a month ago. It currently sits at #1 on Billboard’s LyricFind Global chart and #2 on Billboard’s Top Triller Global chart and is the most streamed song this month on Audiomack . It’s topped Apple Music’s streaming charts in 17 countries, reaching #2 on Genius’ trending chart and #3 on Shazam’s Global Top 200.

The video, directed by Dammy Twitch, takes viewers into the pressure-cooker world of a star on the rise, as Joeboy seeks to escape the demons in his rearview mirror and achieve peace of mind. Lyrically, the song speaks to the impulse to run from one’s problems and enjoy living in the moment, though JOEBOY is quick to caution that the song is not an endorsement of excessive drinking.

“‘Sip (Alcohol)’ is about me personally giving myself breaks from all the challenges I have to face,” JOEBOY says. “At every level you get to, there are different challenges and problems you have to solve. It never ends. We all need our form of escape. Something to take our mind off the issues.”

“Sip (Alcohol)” continues a hugely successful year for JOEBOY following the release of his vibrant debut album, Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic (Banku Music/emPawa Africa), in February. The project, which was named one of the Best Albums of 2021 So Far by Rolling Stone, peaked at No. 1 on Apple Music in 28 countries, amassing over 300 million streams globally.