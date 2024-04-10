Breaking news:
Shallipopi surprises fans with new album announcement

Adeayo Adebiyi

Street hop star Shallipopi has announced the date for his sophomore album.

Shallipopi announces the date for his sophomore album

The hitmaker has shocked fans with the announcement of a new single which will come with his sophomore album.

In a post on his social media, Shallipopi announced the single titled 'Shakespopi' which is set to release on April 12, 2024, which is his birthday. He also shared that his sophomore album will drop on the same date which he has declared as 'Pluto Day'.

"Na Shalli Dey write but na Shakespeare dey shake, Plutomanias get ready for “Shakespopi” Birthday 12, Album 12, Pluto day 12 We feast on the 12th of April," the caption reads.

Shallipopi has earlier claimed to be the foremost Philosopher of his generation while also joking that his thoughts influenced the great English writer Shakespear. He also alluded to being a philosopher in his single 'Oscroh (Pepperline)'.

The upcoming album comes barely 6 months after the release of his debut album 'Presido La Pluto'.

His upcoming release is his first release of 2024 and it comes ahead of his upcoming joint historic tour with rapper Odumodublvck.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

