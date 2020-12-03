On December 3, 2020, Apple Music released its year-end lists and chart highlights. The list also includes top Shazam songs, for the music search application which Apple acquired some months ago.
Earlier this year, Shazam launched a Naija Risers Playlist on Apple Music and also surpassed 200 million global users in 2020.
Without further ado, here are the top 10 songs Nigerians shazamed in 2020;
1.) Omah Lay - Bad Influence
2.) Master KG featuring Nomcebo Zikode - Jerusalema
3.) Sarz & WurlD - Mad
4.) Olakira - In My Maserati
5.) Cheque - Zoom
6.) DJ Neptune, Joeboy & Mr Eazi - Nobody
7.) Omah Lay - You
8.) Patoranking - Abule
9.) Omah Lay - Lo Lo
10.) Fireboy DML - Vibration
Here are other year-end chart highlights from Apple Music;
- Top Song of 2020: The Box - Roddy Ricch
- Top Album: Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial - Roddy Ricch
- Top Lyrics: WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) - Cardi B
- Top Shazamed Song: Dance Monkey - Tones And I