On November 17, 2020, it was announced that Shazam had surpassed 200 million monthly active users around the world. The application can identify music, movies, advertising, and television shows, based on a short sample played and using the microphone on the device.

Since the company was acquired by Apple in September 2018, it has grown exponentially.

Oliver Schusser, Vice President of Apple Music, Beats, and International Content, “Apple Music and Shazam offer a seamless experience to music fans around the world, from Shazam’s ubiquitous discovery platform to Apple Music’s unparalleled content, global live radio stations and human curation.

"Looking back at our long history together, we can only see how close our missions have been: bringing the best home for music lovers and creators everywhere.”

Tones and I’s powerhouse pop single 'Dance Monkey' tops the all-time list, with over 36.6 million Shazams since its release in May 2019, followed by Lilly Wood & The Prick & Robin Schulz’s 'Prayer In C (Robin Schulz Radio Edit)' and Passenger’s 'Let Her Go' closing the top 3.

In October, 'Jerusalema' by Master KG and Nomcebo became one of the most shazamed songs in the world.