Today, October 11, 2020, Shazam launched its new playlist, 'Naija Risers' on Apple Music. It features the songs trending on Shazam in Nigeria at that particular moment — from the latest artists releases, to the music featured in movies and TV shows.

Naija Risers compiles songs by Nigeria’s emerging artists, trending across the Shazam Charts. It offers a select mix of sounds that show what music aficionados have been actively discovering on Shazam. It also reflects the energy and boundless spirit of Naija, from Afrobeats and Afro-Pop through to Alte and Hip-Hop.

The playlist includes the likes of breakthrough artist and Africa Rising alumni Omah Lay, Tems (currently No. 1 on Apple Music in Nigeria), Kiddominant's latest single and recent Big Brother Naija winner, Laycon.

“For some reason, I’m emotional about Shazam, I looove Shazam! As a new artist, my voice was unfamiliar, my name was unfamiliar... Shazam has been very instrumental to my career, and the first real data I had that let me know people were checking me out," Omah Lay says.

“Afrobeats is becoming a global sound and Shazam has been a key tool to the discovery of our sound all over the world," says Kiddominant

The Shazam Naija Risers playlist is updated with new music each week and is exclusively available to stream on Apple Music at apple.co/NaijaRisers

Shazam is one of the world’s most popular and highly-rated music apps, and lets users identify songs simply by listening to the music playing around them.

With pioneering innovation in music identification, Shazam helps people discover, interact with and share video or audio content across devices and mediums. Shazam has been downloaded over 1.5 billion times around the world, and counts over 25 million Shazams each day.