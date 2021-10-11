Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Joeboy’s 'Alcohol' rockets to No. 1 on this week’s TurnTable Top 50

Plus, Burna Boy’s “Want It All” with Polo G debuts at No. 8 to give Burna Boy his fifth top ten entry in 2020 – the most of any artiste.

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, October 11, 2021

“Alcohol” tallied 6.07 million equivalent streams (up 86.2%) and 35.9 million in radio reach (up 67%).

In the process, it records the biggest streams by a song in a week since TurnTable Charts began tracking in July 2020, beating the previous record held by Davido’s “FEM” with 4.61 million equivalent streams.

Additionally, “Alcohol” becomes the most dominant No. 1 song ever in TurnTable Top 50 history, arriving with close to twice as many Top 50 chart points as the closest challenger, Adekunle Gold’s “High.” The juggernaut single holds a 1.6:1 lead over “High” on this week’s chart – the biggest ratio between a No. 1 and No. 2 song since the launch of the TurnTable Top 50 in November 2020.

As expected, it is now the song with the biggest total chart points in a week

Biggest weeks by a song in TurnTable Top 50 history

“Alcohol,” – Joeboy on the chart dated October 11, 2021 “Understand” – Omah Lay on the chart dated July 20, 2021 “Rock,” – Olamide on the chart dated June 28, 2021 “Feeling” – Ladipoe & Buju on the chart dated June 14, 2021 “Lie,” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated September 21, 2021 “Bloody Samaritan,” Ayra Strarr on the chart dated September 27, 2021 “Lie,” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated September 13, 2021 “Lie” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated October 4, 2021 “Lie” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated August 23, 2021 “Bloody Samaritan,” Ayra Strarr on the chart dated October 4, 2021 “Lie” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated August 30, 2021 “Lie” – Kizz Daniel on the chart dated August 16, 2021 “Rock” – Olamide on the chart dated June 14, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 11, 2021 “Understand” – Omah Lay on the chart dated August 16, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated December 28, 2020 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 4, 2021 “Godly” – Omah Lay on the chart dated January 18, 2021

As “Alcohol” moves to the summit of the chart, Tempoe records his third No. 1 as a producer on the chart – no other producer has more than one.

Adekunle Gold’s “High” with Davido returns to its No. 2 peak on the Top 50 after tallying 56 million in radio reach (up 10.7%), 12 million in TV reach (up 62.6%) and 1.55 million equivalent streams (down 8.3%). ”High” continues to lead the radio chart for a second week.

Ayra Starr’s former No. 1, “Bloody Samaritan” slides 2-3 on the Top 50. Kizz Daniel’s “Lie” falls 1-4 after topping the chart for seven non-consecutive weeks. Fireboy DML’s “Peru” slips 3-5 to complete this week’s top five of the TurnTable Top 50.

Omah Lay’s “Understand” holds at No. 6 after leading the chart for three weeks. Lojay & Sarz’s “Monalisa” moves to a new peak of No. 7 on the Top 50; the song tallied 11.3 million in TV reach (up 7.6%), 42.3 million in radio reach (up 37.3%) and 736,000 equivalent streams (up 25.6%).

Burna Boy’s “Want It All” with Polo G debuts at No. 8 on the Top 50; the song drew 2.08 million equivalent streams, 14.3 million in radio reach and 881,000 in TV reach. It is Burna Boy’s fifth top ten entry in 2021 – the most of any artiste – and Polo G’s first on the Top 50.

All of Burna Boy’s Top Ten Entries in 2021

“Kilometre,” peaked at No. 1 for 3 weeks “Question” with Don Jazzy peaked at No. 4 “Loved By You” with Justin Bieber peaked at No. 4 “Want It All,” with Polo G debuts at No. 8 “Rotate” with Becky G peaked at No. 8

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the TurnTable Top 50; Burna Boy’s “Question” with Don Jazzy retreats 8-9 while Mohbad’s “Feel Good” is steady at No. 10.

Just outside the top ten, Naira Marley’s “First Time In America” debuts at No. 13 while Ckay’s “Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah) [Remix]” with Joeboy & Kuami Eugene jumps to from No. 30 to No. 17 on the chart.