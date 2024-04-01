7 times Davido delivered hit remixes as a featured artist

While fans might be divided over the choice of Davido for 'Twala Bam' remix, what cannot be contented is his ability to deliver on remixes. During his illustrious career, Davido has made a name for himself as one of the artists highly sought after when a song needs to be elevated commercially.

Here are 7 unforgettable remixes that feature Davido.

1. Focalistic feat Davido - Ke Star (remix)

When rising South African hitmaker Focalistic wanted to take his hit single 'Ke Star' to a global audience, he called on the assistance of Davido whose presence rocketed the song to commercial success across the continent. 'Ke Star' remix would open the Nigerian doors for Focalistic who would become a popular figure in Afrobeats.

2. Skibii feat Davido - Baddest Boy (remix)

After picking up momentum on TikTok, Davido hopped on the remix with a swaggering verse that instantly blew up the song into one of the biggest Nigerian hits of 2022.

3. Kizz Daniel feat Davido & Tiwa Savage - Woju

Kizz Daniel & Davido share a close bond that is evidence in their collaborations. Since Davido added his superstar touch to 'Woju' remix in 2014, the duo has appeared on three hit songs together the latest being 'Twe Twe' remix.

4. Ajebo Hustlers feat Davido - Barawo (remix)

In 2020, rising Port Harcourt-born duo Ajebo Hustlers made waves with their single 'Barawo'. The remix featuring Davido will blow up the song and rocket Ajebo Hustlers to mainstream success.

5. Lil Kesh feat Davido & Olamide - Shoki (remix)

Lil Kesh's hit single 'Shoki' had the streets dancing and for the remix, he recruited Davido who simply ran away with it because of his sensational verse.

6. Diamond Platnumz feat Davido - Number 1 (remix)

Davido marked his presence as an African superstar by taking Diamond Platnumz single 'Number 1' to continental success. Davido would perform the song alongside Diamond Platnumz at the 2014 MAMAs where he deservedly won the Best Male African Act.

7. Humblesmith feat Davido - Osinachi (remix)

