Davido restates the possibility of a joint EP with Kizz Daniel

During their respective illustrious careers, Davido and Kizz Daniel have appeared on 4 tracks together all of which enjoyed commercial success and showcased their synergy.

Their hitmaking partnership and friendship have led fans to call for a collaborative project from both artists who also hinted that they have something in the works.

In a recent post on X, Davido has restated the possibility of a joint EP with Kizz Daniel.

"After my next album, I think a Davido X Kizz Daniel EP will be dope," he posted on his X account.

The post also hinted that Davido might be gearing up for another album release in 2024 following the release of his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless' in 2023.

This is not the first time the duo would be teasing a joint EP with Kizz Daniel posting about it on Twitter in 2022 (Now X).

Since Davido first appeared on the remix of Kizz Daniel's breakout single 'Woju' remix in 2014, the duo have collaborated on 'One Ticket', Iyanya's 'Like', and most recently 'Twe Twe' remix.