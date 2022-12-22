Top 10 Songs of 2022 [Pulse Picks]

The year in review is from 1st December 2021 to 30th November 2022.

These songs are selected for their content, sheer appeal, impact, and commercial success in Nigeria. These songs cut across demographics enjoyed international success and soared on the charts just as they resonated with listeners on the streets.

Below are the top 10 singles of 2022 as selected by Pulse Music Desk:

10. 'Rush' by Ayra Starr

Ayra is fast becoming a superstar in her own right as her music, style, and personality has captivated young listeners. After handing out her superstar ambition with her hit single 'Bloody Samaritan', the young star proves she means business with the release of 'Rush'.

The single showcased Ayra's hitmaker credentials as she borrows street lingua and a swaggering delivery for a song chest-thumping that resonates with listeners.

9. 'Overloading (Overdose)' by Mavin Records

The talented lineup of Nigeria's leading record label Mavin Records came together in Marvel's Avengers lineup to deliver a commanding single that gripped listeners. From its catchy verses to its infectious melody and its feel-good ambiance, 'Overload' is one of the best songs to drop in 2022.

8. 'Finesse' by Pheelz fear BNXN

When the snippet dropped on Tik Tok, it went viral and captivated fans so much that Pheelz had little choice but to push the release date forward.

'Finesse' excels for the relatability of its content, its impeccable delivery, and its sheer appeal which combine to take it to the top of notable music charts in Nigeria.

For Pheelz, 'Finesse' is the song that rocketed him to the top and announced him as a hitmaker.

7. 'XtraCool' by Young Jonn

After producing multiple hits for A-listers, Young Jonn decided to explore the other side of his talent and it has so far been quite the discovery.

'XtraCool' is one of those Afropop songs that effortlessly lingers in the mind of listeners leaving them wanting more. The single ranks high for its sing-along appeal, perfect template, and smooth melody. Little wonder it earned Young Jonn a Turntable Charts plaque for the number 1 song in Nigeria and announced to listeners that he means business.

6. 'Omo Ope' by Asake feat Olamide

If you're ever in search of the perfect song then look no further than Asake's 'Omo Ope'. The party jam single announced him to the mainstream audience and is the first of an unprecedented run of hits.

The song dominated the streaming charts, the radio, and the streets as Asake used Amapiano to deliver a street-pop rhythm that had listeners in a chokehold.

5. 'Last Last' by Burna Boy

This heartbreak anthem is not only relatable at a time when finding love seems to be a losing game, but it's also an unbelievably good song.

'Last Last' samples Toni Braxton's equally heartbreak song 'He wasn't man enough' and is produced by the super talented Chopsticks captivated across the continent. The song was on every lip, it was on every karaoke set, and it was on every chart as it delivered a rush of nostalgia and gratification.

4. 'Palazzo' by DJ Spinall and Asake

This song is perhaps the most important in Asake's run of hits as it secured his place and also prepared the listeners for subsequent records.

The sheer chaos it evoked among listeners who scrambled almost comically to learn its catchy lyrics is a testament to its impact. And its pop-rap delivery over an Amapiano beat was a style that would be replicated in Asake's subsequent hits.

3 'Peace Be Unto You' by Asake

Little surprised that this song makes the list as it's not only a smash hit but an unequivocal announcement of the status of its maker.

Asake combines popular meme sound, street lingua, and a flawless delivery over Magicsticks' incredible beat for a song that swept across the Nigerian music scene.

2. 'Sungba' by Asake

This song is a sleeper hit whose quality punched listeners in the face and awoke them to one of the biggest hits of 2022. From the delivery to the lyrics and the beat, 'Sungba' packed all the makings of a party-starting hit.

The single enjoyed success across all platforms and rocketed Asake to the top of the charts while also replicating the chart performance with street dominance.

1. 'Buga' by Kizz Daniel & Tekno

There's little doubt about the biggest single of 2022 as one song is heads and shoulders above the rest in Nigeria. This song is none other than Kizz Daniel & Tekno's 'Buga'.

This single is perfectly curated for all ears as its lyrics are free of vulgarities, the beat is mid-tempo, and the melody is rhythmic and easy to sing along to.

Aided by a perfect dance step, 'Buga' soared on the charts and quickly became the most popular song in Nigeria before traveling across the continent and beyond.

And when Nigeria's superstar athlete Tobi Amusan broke the World 100 meters hurdle record she raised her shoulder in victory and everyone knew what song soundtracked the moment.

Special Mentions

There are incredible songs that enjoyed a great run in 2022 but couldn’t crack the top 10. We acknowledge those songs and wish to highlight that they deserve recognition.

‘Calm Down’ by Rema

This song captured listeners and sustained their attention from March 2022 down to the end of the year. Its incredible run also made it deserving of an international remix with Selena Gomez that earned Rema his first Billboard Hot 100 entry.

‘Baby Riddim’ by Fave

This hit single rocketed Fave to the top of mainstream Nigerian music as it earned her her first Turntable Charts NO.1 single. The R&B love tune showcased Fave’s talents and her status as one of the future superstars to look out for.

‘Dada’ by Young Jonn feat Davido

This single is Young Jonn’s induction into the mainstream as an artist and it prepared the mind of listeners for what’s to come.

‘Electricity’ by Pheelz feat Davido

A smash collaboration that gave Pheelz his second hit single in 2022 and cemented his place as one of the hottest artists of the year.

‘Girlfriend’ by Ruger

This song paired with its trademark waist twirling dance is one of the biggest songs of 2022 and it highlights Ruger’s hitmaker status.

‘Kwaku The Traveller’ by Black Sheriff

For the quotables it delivered, the incredible appeal it packed, and the grip in which it held listeners, this song is definitely one of the biggest songs of 2022.

‘Sugarcane’ by Camidoh feat b, King Promise, Darkoo

This is one of the biggest Tik Tok hits of 2022 with Mayorkun’s verse elevating the hit single which has propelled Camidoh to international success.

‘Kulosa’ by Oxlade