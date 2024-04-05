ADVERTISEMENT
7 notable all-female collaborations in Nigerian music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Simi and Tiwa Savage's latest single 'Men Are Crazy' marks a high point for the female arm of Afrobeats.

There continues to be a conversation around the limited collaborations between the biggest Nigerian female stars. However, on the few occasions that female artists choose to collaborate, they deliver infectious records that showcase their talent and appeal.

Simi and Tiwa Savage's 'Men Are Crazy' is a notable moment for the women of Afrobeats as it's a rare coming together of two big female stars even though some observers will argue that the collaboration is a few years late.

To mark this moment, here are 7 notable all-female collaborations in Nigerian music.

For one of the memorable singles off her fourth solo album 'To Be Honest', Simi features rising Nigerian singer Fave on a record that explores the emotional subject of loyalty. The duo combined their unique vocals for an infectious R&B song.

At the height of her fame in the mainstream, Waje joined forces with fellow star Tiwa Savage for a captivating single filled with the sensual allure of divas who have captured the eyes and minds of listeners.

The delectable continental force Yemi Alade brought her vibrant waste swirling melodies with Chidinma's cheerful vocals for a song that celebrates their Igbo roots.

DJ Lambo is one of the inspirations for female DJs in Nigeria and for one of her most memorable songs, she recruited a stellar all-female cast of the dancehall enchantress Cynthia Morgan, the stunning singer Seyi Shay, and talented rapper EVA who combined for an exciiting song.

Two of the new generation of female stars Ria Sean and Ayra Starr joined forces for a captivating single where they breathlessly discuss the subject of heartbreak.

Nigerian purple princess Guchi is one of the most exciting female voices in Nigerian music and for her infectious single 'I Swear', she features the superstar Yemi Alade whose music greatly shapes her talent.

On 'Everyday' rising stars Kold AF and Aema celebrate the universal resilience and boldness that defines women on a stellar record that displays the remarkable talent that positions them as stars who will shape the future of Afrobeats.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

