There continues to be a conversation around the limited collaborations between the biggest Nigerian female stars. However, on the few occasions that female artists choose to collaborate, they deliver infectious records that showcase their talent and appeal.

Simi and Tiwa Savage's 'Men Are Crazy' is a notable moment for the women of Afrobeats as it's a rare coming together of two big female stars even though some observers will argue that the collaboration is a few years late.

To mark this moment, here are 7 notable all-female collaborations in Nigerian music.

1. Simi feat Fave - Loyal

For one of the memorable singles off her fourth solo album 'To Be Honest', Simi features rising Nigerian singer Fave on a record that explores the emotional subject of loyalty. The duo combined their unique vocals for an infectious R&B song.

2. Waje feat Tiwa Savage - Onye

At the height of her fame in the mainstream, Waje joined forces with fellow star Tiwa Savage for a captivating single filled with the sensual allure of divas who have captured the eyes and minds of listeners.

3. Yemi Alade feat Chidinma - Selense

The delectable continental force Yemi Alade brought her vibrant waste swirling melodies with Chidinma's cheerful vocals for a song that celebrates their Igbo roots.

4. DJ Lambo feat Cynthia Morgan, Seyi Shay, Eva - The Motion

DJ Lambo is one of the inspirations for female DJs in Nigeria and for one of her most memorable songs, she recruited a stellar all-female cast of the dancehall enchantress Cynthia Morgan, the stunning singer Seyi Shay, and talented rapper EVA who combined for an exciiting song.

5. Ria Sean and Ayra Starr - Why

Two of the new generation of female stars Ria Sean and Ayra Starr joined forces for a captivating single where they breathlessly discuss the subject of heartbreak.

6. Guchi feat Yemi - I Swear

Nigerian purple princess Guchi is one of the most exciting female voices in Nigerian music and for her infectious single 'I Swear', she features the superstar Yemi Alade whose music greatly shapes her talent.

7. Kold AF & Aema - Everyday

