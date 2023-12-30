Top 10 moments in Nigerian music in 2023

In selecting the most memorable moments in Nigerian music in 2023, Pulse Music Desk considered the most celebrated, talked about, and impactful moments in the year.

From the unforgettable to the unbelievable, and the undesirable, here are the 10 standout moments in Nigerian music in 2023.

10. Oladips’ fake a death stunt

On November 15, 2023, the Nigerian music community, notably the Hip Hop ecosystem, was thrown into mourning following the news that the rapper, Oladips had died.

Just hours after his management announced his untimely demise through a statement via his Instagram account, news of his death being a lie began circulating on social media.

The fact that Oladips was not buried hours later according to Islamic rite (he's a practising Muslim), coupled with comments of him being hale and hearty by his friends quickly suggested that news of his death was indeed false and perhaps a marketing attempt for his debut album Super Hero Adugbo scheduled to drop just two days later

Oladips would “resurrect” from the "dead" on November 23, the culmination of what the public already knew to be a stunt.

After he "returned to life", Oladips began a media tour where he tried to make his case. But at this time, public opinion had strongly turned against him.

Olapids in his defense said in an interview that he had been battling a terminal illness that left him unconscious. He added that the team put out the statement because they thought he had died.

However, Oladips has apologised for this miscommunication.

9. Burna Boy’s statement about Afrobeats lacking substance

In another undesirable event, Burna Boy during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music stated that Nigerian mainstream Pop music, Afrobeats “lacks substance” and is “mostly about nothing.”

The statement quickly drew criticism from music journalists, fans, and Nigerian music industry insiders who described Burna Boy's statement as “careless,” “unwarranted,” and “categorically false.”

The mood in the industry towards the comment was that it was a shameful attempt to throw the industry under the bus in Burna Boy’s bid to distinguish himself as the only Nigerian making quality music and also promote his soon-to-be-released seventh album, I Told Them.

Burna Boy's statement while it was factually erroneous, and some will say unwarranted, was true to his nature, long viewed as a provocateur by members of the industry and the public writ large. There's no telling what provocative thing he might say when he intends to drop his next album.

8. Afrobeats headlining the NBA Halftime show

On February 20, the NBA All-Star Game took place in Salt Lake City, Utah where superstars from both conferences squared up for a thrilling match to raise funds for charity.

Watching the electrifying performances of Team Lebron and Team Giannis was not the only highlight of the night. Nigerian international sensations Burna Boy, Tems, and Rema also shared the spotlight as they thrilled fans with an Afrobeats-themed performance.

7. Tiwa Savage's coronation performance

On May 7, Nigerian superstar Tiwa Savage was one of the stars who performed at the coronation of England's new monarch King Charles III, in an event that attracted high-profile dignitaries from across the world.

Tiwa Savage performed Key to the Kingdom which was her contribution to Beyonce’s compilation album of the 2019 Lion King remake.

This remarkable feat announced not only Dr Savage's international superstar status but also the great heights Nigerian music has reached.

6. Stadium concerts by Burna Boy and Wizkid

On July 3, Burna Boy became the first African artist to sell out a stadium in the United Kingdom after 60,000 fans came out to see him perform at the home of West Ham football club.

The show which was part of the stops for his Love, Damini world tour was a historic one for Afrobeats as it captured not only Burna Boy's meteoric rise to global stardom, but also the fast rise of Afrobeats.

Wizkid’s July 29 show made it two stadium shows in quick succession for Afrobeats, as the hitmaker packed the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

5. Rema's Headies speech

At the 2023 Headies Award in Atlanta USA, Rema while receiving the award for the Male Artist of the Year, called on his peers to support local institutions and respect Nigerian fans.

In the rousing speech, Rema stated that irrespective of what self-designated genre Nigerian artists choose to slap Afro in front of, they would always meet at Afrobeats awards and be classified under Afrobeats internationally.

The speech came just weeks after Burna Boy called the majority of Afrobeats unsubstantial and Nigerian music needed one of their superstars to step up.

Rema's speech showed him as a superstar ready to take on the challenge of being the face of Afrobeats and the leader of the next set of stars.

4. Rema's 'Calm Down' international success

In 2023, Rema's 'Calm Down' enjoyed unprecedented international commercial success.

The Selena Gomez-assisted remix earned Rema a place in the Guinness World Records.

'Calm Down' reached a record NO. 3 peak on Billboard Hot 100 which is the second highest for an African and an African record NO. 3 peak on the UK Singles Chart.

The single earned him an MTV VMA award and recorded an incredible feat by becoming the first Afrobeats single to garner one billion Spotify streams.

3. 02 gets new Afrobeats inductees; Rema & Asake

The O2 Arena has served as a stage through which Nigerian superstars announce their international ascension and in 2023, Rema and Asake made their claims as the next set of Afrobeats superstars as they both headlined the 20,000 capacity arena in remarkably sold-out concerts.

2. Grammys: Tems' win & Afrobeats domination of new category

In 2023, Tems became the first Nigerian female artist to win a Grammy after she picked up the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for her contributions to Future's Wait For U.

Tems' Grammy win marked a high point in her international success run and also a notable moment for Nigerian female stars.

Similarly, the 2024 Grammy nominations announcement is one of the high points in Nigerian music in 2023. Four Nigerian songs were nominated for the new Afrobeats Song Performance category in a show of Nigeria’s dominance. Burna Boy also became the first Nigerian lead artist to be nominated outside the global categories.

1. Davido's 'Timeless' album

The most memorable and iconic moment in Nigerian music in 2023 is the release of Davido's record-breaking fourth album Timeless.

Released on March 31, the album instantly became a commercial success and broke several African streaming records in the first week of its release.

From the elaborate year-long rollout, the hit singles it churned out, the international success it enjoyed, the several concerts Davido headlined, and the three Grammy nominations it eventually earned Davido, the Timeless album is undoubtedly one the most notable moments in Nigerian music in 2023.

Special mention

The loss of Street Hop sensation Mohbad

On September 12, 2023, Street Hop sensation Mohbad sadly passed away at the age of 27. The news of his death cast a dark cloud over Nigerian music as he was mourned by colleagues and fans across the country.

Mohbad dedicated himself to crafting music that offers delight to listeners in search of outlets to ease their burdens even though he dealt with a heavy burden of his own. He was not perfect and he happily embraced his imperfections while offering the best of himself to listeners.

