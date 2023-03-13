Women's History Month 2023: 10 fast-rising female artists to watch out for [Editor's Pick]

1. Ugoccie

ADVERTISEMENT

She's the sensational talent combining Afrobeats and indigenous Eastern Nigerian music for a majestic blend that has rocketed her to star status. Ugoccie's captivating vocals, impeccable delivery, and infectious personality rank her high on the list of female talents set to reach the summit of the industry.

2. Mairé

ADVERTISEMENT

Mairé likes to describe herself as the Vibez Queen and a quick listen to her music will show listeners why she exudes such confidence.

With a sound that distinctly combines flowery Afrobeats elements and western influences, Mairé's music packs a delightful melody and thoughtful writing that makes her one of the emerging female acts to keep an eye on.

3. Somadina

ADVERTISEMENT

Her name is becoming a mainstay in the Nigerian music soundscape as her music continues to push the creative boundaries of Nigerian mainstream music.

Somadina is a genre-bending artist whose writing and emotive delivery make her a unique talent wrapped in the exterior of a star.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Lindsey Abudei

She's a singer, songwriter, vocalist, and multi-genre artist whose music cuts across R&B, Soul, EDM, Blues, and Classical Rock.

Her music is inspired by human experiences and their spectrum. She uses music as a means of exploring the intersection between music and other mediums.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her latest offering is 'Kaleidoscope' a genre-fluid album that is a musical soundscape created for visual and performance presentations in film, movement, and theatre. The artist explores a range of emotions and musical styles, including classical, electronic, folk, and rock, to create a unique and captivating experience.

5. Deena Ade

ADVERTISEMENT

Deena Ade is a gifted Nigerian contemporary pop and retro R&B singer, songwriter, and record producer. Her impeccable soulful sound that appeals to listeners has seen her earn a nomination for Best Alternative Song of the Year at the 14th Headies.

6. Princess Wonda

ADVERTISEMENT

A 360 artist, she prides herself on her stagemanship that not only sees her deliver flawless vocals but also appears in colorful costumes alongside her backup dancers with whom she always delivers unforgettable performances.

In 2022 she dropped the captivating single 'La La Le' which enjoyed an impressive success that has seen her successfully tour Nigeria, Ghana, and The USA.

As one of the exciting voices out of Afrobeats, Princess Wonda was invited as the headline performer for the Afro Summer Jam Festival held in Zurich, Switzerland.

As Afrobeats continues to reach new heights in 2023, Princess Wonda is set to bring her unique sound, style, and personality that will see her join budding female stars taking the female end of the industry to the next level.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Qing Madi

Still only a teenager, Qing Madi is showing the confidence and talent of a born star. Her impressive music and bold personality position her to walk the path of female stars such as Ayra Starr and Mo'Cheddah who rose to fame as teenagers.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has already dazzled on her debut single 'See Finish' which has earned her the attention of listeners and critics. Qing Madi is a talent who surely has a role to play in the ascension of Afrobeats.

8. Winny

ADVERTISEMENT

She's a talented artist whose sound embodies a stunning blend of Reggae, R&B/Soul, and Afrobeats, coupled with her unique vocal texture and delivery that gives the impressive young artist a distinct edge to her music. Winny seeks to communicate love, compassion, self-awareness, and belonging in her music and songwriting and draws influences from artists like Chronixx, Wizkid, Chris Brown, and Kranium.

9. Majesty Lyn

ADVERTISEMENT

Majesty Lyn is a rapper and singer-songwriter who combines heavy punching bars, heart-felt RnB style, and energetic Afrobeats cadence. Her music blurs the line between Afro-fusion/Afro-RnB world while combining for a sound that offers a fresh and exciting sound that sets her apart.

10. Africaine

ADVERTISEMENT