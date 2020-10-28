On October 28, 2020, the 15th BET Hip-Hop Awards held after nominations were announced on September 29, 2020. American rappers, Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch won big with three and two awards respectively.

But a key highlight of the night was Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy's performance of 'Monsters You Made' with Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin. The song itself is about how corruption and bad governance plant seeds of iniquity in citizens. These seeds then fester and become acts of fundamental negativity.

He dedicated the performance to, "All innocent Nigerians killed by SARS."

You can watch the full performance below;

The show closed with a surprise appearance from Vice Presidential candidate, Senator Kamala Harris.

'Monsters You Made' dropped off Burna Boy's latest album, Twice As Tall. A video for it was also released some weeks ago.