E’Major releases visuals to 'Malugo'

Motion Major Records is thrilled to announce the release of Malugo’s Official Video off E’Major’s recently released EP - Goose & Gander featuring White Money, CeeC, Uti, Ugezu J Ugezu, B4DM4NQ and others.

The video explains the scenario of an hustler being broke, working to the point of success and not being interpreted as poverty, giving hope to all that all will work out in due time.

Produced by Izuelo, and Directed by Dindu, Malugo is a smooth blend of African Afrobeats, since E’major’s first ever release, he has consistently given his fans non stop quality releases.

E’major is well known for his unique & inspirational type of music and Malugo’s new Official Video is definitely not an exemption.

WATCH MALUGO OFFICIAL VIDEO: E'Major - Malugo (Official Video)

