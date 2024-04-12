Young Jonn releases highly anticipated debut album 'Jiggy Forever'

Young Jonn moves from the depths of love and longing in the Caribbean Islands with Jamaican Dancehall star, Sean Paul on 'Hold On' to the thrills and grandeur of financial success in the streets of Lagos, Nigeria with Zlatan on '50 Million' and 'Full My Tank' alongside Don Jazzy. On 'Maya Maya' he enlists French - Congolese sensation, Ya Levis, for a stylistic rendition detailing a young, whirlwind romance.

Also featured on the album is the Amapiano themed love anthem 'Aquafina' which garnered 30 million streams and 1 million views on YouTube and 'Sharpally,' which amassed 30 million streams and counting since its release, and confidence anthem 'Big Big Things' featuring Seyi Vibes and Kizz Daniel.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

“This Album is really special to me. I feel like most people don’t really know who I am. They just have an idea,” Young Jonn Says. “But this project uncovers the real me. Each track is like a snapshot of life's roller coaster, touching on love, hustle, and finding my way in a world that sometimes feels upside down.”

Young Jonn’s transition from producer to music artist began in 2021, shortly after signing an Artist Recording Agreement with Nigeria's foremost record label, Chocolate City Music. He then went on to release his first project Love Is Not Enough Vol. 1 which reached critical acclaim, scoring a remix to his first single 'Dada' with popular Afrobeats artist, Davido. This was followed by Love Is Not Enough Vol. 2.