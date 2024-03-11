Drake ties Justin Bieber's Spotify billions club record

The multi-platinum-selling rapper matched Justin Bieber's Spotify record after 'No Guidance' his collaboration with Chris Brown surpassed a billion streams.

Drake is one of the best-selling artists in the world whose music continues to push the commercial boundaries of Hip Hop. After the release of his 8 solo album 'For All The Dogs', the Grammy winner tied Micheal Jackson's record of having 13 NO. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits after reaching the summit of the chart with 'First Person Shooter' feat J Cole.

Drake also holds the record for the most NO. 1 album on Billboard 200 this century after breaking the tie of 13 albums he previously shared with Taylor Swift.

Drake has one of the most streamed songs of all time on Spotify with his 2013 global hit single 'One Dance' feat Wizkid and Kyla which has over 3 billion streams.

Here are all 15 Drake songs (across all credits) that have surpassed a billion streams.