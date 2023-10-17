Taylor Swift breaks all-time record for biggest streaming year on Spotify
American megastar Taylor Swift has set a new streaming record on Spotify.
In another giant stride, Taylor Swift has broken the all-time biggest streaming year on Spotify after her music surpassed over 21 billion streams.
In a tweet by music chart publication Chart Data, Taylor Swift has now surpassed which the previous record held by Bad Bunny.
2023 has been a very busy year for Taylor Swift who released the (the Till Dawn Version) of her last album 'Midnights'. She also released her re-recorded version of 'Speak Now' her third album released in 2010. This is the third album she has re-recorded following the release of the Taylor versions of 'Fearless' and 'Red' in 2021.
Taylor Swift's Spotify streaming record reinforces her status as one of the most commercial artists on the global streaming platform as evidenced in her over 100 million monthly listeners.
