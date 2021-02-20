Djooky Music Competition: Fame, Wealth and Stardom await you on the biggest global music platform.

The entertainment season is back with a bang as the biggest global music competition that runs four times a year (winter, spring, summer and autumn) is open to all types of music and genres from artistes across the entire African region, including Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

The Djooky song contest backed by world-recognized platinum producer, Brian Malouf,

kickstarts this year by opening it’s creative doors to all artistes and songwriters, amateur and professional, from all around the world from now until February 28, 2021. While the National Voting Round takes place from February 21–23, 2021, the Continental Voting Round takes place from February 24–26, 2021 and the Global Voting Round, from February 27–28, 2021.

To register and enter the competition, artistes/songwriters must be 16 years of age and above OR the applicable age in their jurisdiction allowing them to take part in a song contest and use such a platform; download the Djooky app from your app store and upload your original songs. It is pertinent to note that only one commercially unreleased song per artiste can be entered when uploading their songs, after accepting the Terms and Conditions confirming that he/she has the consent of co-writers to upload the song to the platform and nominate it to the Djooky Music Awards.

Artistes also need to confirm that their song is their original work and does not infringe upon the copyrights, trademarks, rights of privacy, publicity or other intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity. Full details of entry eligibility criteria and contest rules can be found on the Djooky website, djookyawards.com.

This year’s judging panel includes multi-platinum US producer Brian Malouf (Michael Jackson, Queen, Pearl Jam); Grammy-nominated artist and music director Patrice Rushen; UK Ivor Novello winning songwriter Sacha Skarbek and producer/music executive and songwriter Justin Gray, whose credits include Mariah Carey, John Legend and Avril Lavigne and Buki Sawyerr-Izeogu, Executive Director and Producer of some of the largest music productions and events in Nigeria, CEO & Founder of BukiHQ Media, one of the foremost entertainment PR firms in the country.

Last season, there was an overwhelming number of entries and Nigerian singer, Mimigold da soundgoddess took home the significant cash prize in second place. This season, Djooky organisers hope to see the awards grow until they have entries from all 193 member states of the United Nations. This year, the winner of this prestigious award will go home with the star prize of $10,000 and an all-expense-paid recording session at Capitol Recording Studios in Los Angeles, United States of America.

The runner up will get a $5,000 cash prize and the third prize winner will pocket a cash prize of $2,000.

If you’re an artiste or a songwriter, there is still time to apply using the Djooky App. Who knows? You may just be the next global superstar!

ABOUT DJOOKY MUSIC AWARDS

The Djooky Music Awards is an attempt to democratize and decentralize the music industry globally. We want to create fairer opportunities for musicians who are struggling to break through the power structures which currently exist. In DMA, the power is with the people who decide which song wins over their hearts.

