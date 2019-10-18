Date: October 18, 2019
Artist: DJ Cuppy featuring Zlatan
Song Title: Gelato
Genre: Afrobeats
Producer: Rexxie
Album: TBA
Video Director: Frizzle and Bizzle Films and Kaffy
Details/Takeaway: A day ago, Nigerian DJ and billionaire heiress, Cuppy asked her fans for 20,000 likes on YouTube to release this video. On the same day, she got a shout-out from Nicki Minaj who said she would come to Nigeria in December.
The video features an appearance from Broda Shaggi.
The video is out, you can watch it below;