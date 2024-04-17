Davido's 'Unavailable' reaches 100 million views on YouTube

In another feat, the music video for the hit single featuring South African sensation Musa Keys has now reached 100 million views on YouTube.

The video was released just a year ago on April 11, 2023, as one of the singles off Davido's record-breaking album 'Timeless' has enjoyed international success.

ADVERTISEMENT

The single has also surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify to become Davido's first single to achieve this feat. With the music video surpassing 100 million views, it becomes Davido's fourth song to surpass the 100 million streams mark following his 2017 hit releases 'If', 'Fall', and 'FIA'.

Following the success of 'Unavailable', Davido released a remix EP that includes collaborations with Jamaican Dancehall star Sean Paul and American rapper Latto.

Described by Rihanna as her favourite single of 2023, Davido's 'Unavailable' was the most streamed Afrobeats song released in 2023.