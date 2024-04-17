ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido's 'Unavailable' reaches 100 million views on YouTube

Adeayo Adebiyi

'Unavailable' becomes Davido's fourth song to reach 100 million views on YouTube

Davido's 'Unavailable' reaches 100 million views on YouTube
Davido's 'Unavailable' reaches 100 million views on YouTube

Recommended articles

In another feat, the music video for the hit single featuring South African sensation Musa Keys has now reached 100 million views on YouTube.

The video was released just a year ago on April 11, 2023, as one of the singles off Davido's record-breaking album 'Timeless' has enjoyed international success.

ADVERTISEMENT

The single has also surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify to become Davido's first single to achieve this feat. With the music video surpassing 100 million views, it becomes Davido's fourth song to surpass the 100 million streams mark following his 2017 hit releases 'If', 'Fall', and 'FIA'.

Following the success of 'Unavailable', Davido released a remix EP that includes collaborations with Jamaican Dancehall star Sean Paul and American rapper Latto.

Described by Rihanna as her favourite single of 2023, Davido's 'Unavailable' was the most streamed Afrobeats song released in 2023.

The single recently earned a SNEP Gold plaque after reaching 15 million streams in France.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

Enhance Your Pulse News Experience!

Get rewards worth up to $20 when selected to participate in our exclusive focus group. Your input will help us to make informed decisions that align with your needs and preferences.

I've got feedback!

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kayode Kasum's Ajosepo rakes in ₦50.4 million after 5 days in local cinemas

Kayode Kasum's Ajosepo rakes in ₦50.4 million after 5 days in local cinemas

Davido's 'Unavailable' reaches 100 million views on YouTube

Davido's 'Unavailable' reaches 100 million views on YouTube

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2024

Portable begs EFCC not to arrest him for spraying the naira

Portable begs EFCC not to arrest him for spraying the naira

Seyi Vibez has the most streamed project of Jan - March 2024

Seyi Vibez has the most streamed project of Jan - March 2024

Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix is the biggest Nigerian song of Jan - March 2024

Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix is the biggest Nigerian song of Jan - March 2024

Biopic on feminist hero Funmilayo Ransome Kuti will hit cinemas May 17, see trailer

Biopic on feminist hero Funmilayo Ransome Kuti will hit cinemas May 17, see trailer

Superman actor Henry Cavill is expecting his first child with girlfriend

Superman actor Henry Cavill is expecting his first child with girlfriend

Tiwa Savage says she became a 'boss lady' to make new film 'Water and Garri'

Tiwa Savage says she became a 'boss lady' to make new film 'Water and Garri'

Pulse Sports

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's son breaks the internet after scoring five goals for Inter Miami

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Naija Stars Abroad: Onyedika, Boniface, and Osimhen shine across Europe

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Victor Osimhen and Tobi Amusan make list of Forbes’ 30 under 30 Class of 2024

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Alex Iwobi makes Premier League history which Mikel, Yakubu, Kanu could not achieve

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

Like Michael Jordan - Details of Victor Osimhen’s ‘superhuman’ jump against Monza emerges

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Spotify's 100 greatest R&B songs of all-time

Songs from Wizkid, Tems, Oxlade make Spotify's 100 greatest R&B songs

Shallipopi's 'Shakespopi' is a lazy album [Review]

Shallipopi's 'Shakespopi' is a lazy album [Review]

Inside Justina Lee Brown's colourful world of Funk & Blues

Inside Justina Lee Brown's colourful world of Funk & Blues

Singer Victony

Nigeria's Victony Set for Kampala concert this month