Davido's 'Unavailable' is Spotify's most streamed Afrobeats song of 2023

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido's 'Unavailable' tops Spotify's most streamed Afrobeats songs of 2023.

According to the information provided by Spotify in its Afrobeats website, Davido's 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys is the most streamed Afrobeats song on Spotify in 2023.

The hit song topped the list that include Burna Boy's 'City Boy', Rema's 'Charm', and Asake's 'Lonely At The Top'.

  1. Davido - UNAVAILABLE feat. Musa Keys
  2. Victony - Soweto with Don Toliver, Rema & Tempoe
  3. JayO - 22
  4. Rema - Charm
  5. Libianca - People feat. Ayra Starr & Omah Lay
  6. Burna Boy - City Boys
  7. Metro Boomin, Don Toliver & Wizkid - Link Up feat. BEAM & Toian - (Spider-Verse Remix (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)
  8. Asake - Lonely At The Top
  9. Davido - FEEL
  10. Libianca - People (Sped up)

'Unavailable' is one of the hit songs of Davido's record-breaking 'Timeless' album which also churned out the hit singles 'Feel', 'No Competition' featuring Asake, and 'Kante' featuring Fave.

'Unavailable' second place ranking on Rolling Stone's list is yet another pointer of the huge year Davido has had. 'Timeless' made Billboard's Top 50 albums of 2023 it was ranked NO. 1 on Pulse Nigeria's top 10 albums of 2023 while Davido was ranked NO. 1 artist on Pulse Nigeria's top 10 hottest artists of 2023.

Come February 5, 2023, Davido will be hoping to win his first Grammy Award as 'Unavailable' was nominated for Best African Music Performance while 'Feel' and 'Timeless' were nominated for Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Album respectively.

