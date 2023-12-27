Davido's 'Unavailable' is Spotify's most streamed Afrobeats song of 2023

According to the information provided by Spotify in its Afrobeats website, Davido's 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys is the most streamed Afrobeats song on Spotify in 2023.

The hit song topped the list that include Burna Boy's 'City Boy', Rema's 'Charm', and Asake's 'Lonely At The Top'.

Most streamed 2023 Afrobeats Tracks on Spotify

Davido - UNAVAILABLE feat. Musa Keys Victony - Soweto with Don Toliver, Rema & Tempoe JayO - 22 Rema - Charm Libianca - People feat. Ayra Starr & Omah Lay Burna Boy - City Boys Metro Boomin, Don Toliver & Wizkid - Link Up feat. BEAM & Toian - (Spider-Verse Remix (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) Asake - Lonely At The Top Davido - FEEL Libianca - People (Sped up)

'Unavailable' is one of the hit songs of Davido's record-breaking 'Timeless' album which also churned out the hit singles 'Feel', 'No Competition' featuring Asake, and 'Kante' featuring Fave.