Davido continued his press run of American radio stations with a visit to New York's Hot 97's Ebro in the morning show on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.

Yesterday, we had reported that Davido had kicked off his promotional press tour in US with his first interview at Shade 45's Sirius/XM show.

In continuation of the tour, he was a guest of popular DJ Ebro on the Ebro in the Morning show after initially making an appearance two years ago where he discussed his family, the rise of Afrobeats and the success of his music on US radio stations.

Answering questions on being the first mainstream success of the Afrobeats wave in America, Davido responded that ''it felt amazing'', especially as it is happening at a time when he wasn't exactly chasing the attention.

He then narrated his deal with Sony Music and how he came back home after the release of his ''Son of Mercy'' EP which wasn't his type of music, before making the decision to come back home.

''For the eight months I was in America, I was really big but my records were not home back home, it was not really what they wanted to hear.''

Davido also shared the experiences of meeting Wande Coal at the airport, selling his TV sets at home and how his father brought over 50 security officers to his first show.

On working with Casanavo on the single, '2AM', Davido explained how the American rapper came over to Nigeria to shoot some scenes for the visuals.

''He called me up, told me he was coming over, next thing he sent me a picture of the flight, so I started making calls to make sure he was good.''

During the course of the interview which ran for over 30 minutes, Davido further shared his thoughts on happenings in Africa, his upcoming album, selling out the O2 Arena, people hating him because of his father's wealth and involvement in politics including supporting Banky W.

. ''Banky W did a great job, he surprised everybody'' he stated.

On the dissonance concerning the term Afrobeat, Davido clarified, ''The originator of Afrobeat is Fela... When African music was getting big in the UK, they needed a name for it, so they called it Afrobeats but if you ask me the original Afrobeat is Fela.

Me I call my music Afro fusion but I feel like my Afrobeat is so big, so I go with it.''

Earlier in the year, Davido had successfully sold the O2 Arena, becoming the first African artist to achieve the feat by himself and he admitted that initially he had fears it might not be a success.

''I was scared though,'' he says ''I had to get on stage by 8 and my boy comes to tell me that everybody is still walking around and I looked at the hall and It was half empty, so I paid the fine as I had to wait till the place was full.''

On his next album, ''I am working on the album now, just wrapping up the features.''

Davido concluded the interview talking about his BET Awards and educating the listeners on the misconceptions that surrounds Africa especially in the United States.