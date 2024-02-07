ADVERTISEMENT
My father told me no matter what happened at the Grammys I'm still a legend - Davido

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido looks back on the journey that led him to the Grammys.

Davido talks about the journey that led him to the Grammys
Davido talks about the journey that led him to the Grammys

On his way to the ceremony, Davido was interviewed by Rollingstone and the megastar talked about his journey and having the support of friends and family.

When asked if he ever imagined himself at the Grammys when he started as a young artist in Nigeria, Davido shared that he never thought about the Grammys.

"I just wanted to hear my song on the radio. For it to transcend into these, it can only be God. But just being nominated and recognized alone makes me proud of myself," Davido says.

Ahead of the award, Davido has a lot of fans in Nigeria rooting for him including his father whom he describes as his biggest fan. Davido shared that his father told him no matter what happens he's still a legend.

On the fast-growing success of Afrobeats internationally, Davido shared that he always knew Afrobeats was going to blow up if given the opportunity to be heard.

"I always knew Afrobeats was going to blow up. Now we are getting put on platforms where people find out things and I'm just happy that everything is just aligning," Davido shared.

At his first outing at the 66th Grammy Awards, Davido lost all his three nominations. He however maintains his cheerful spirit and promise to keep delivering as he has done for over a decade.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

