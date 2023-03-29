Davido signs 2 new artists to DMW

DMW is all set to introduce its second constitution, DMW 2.0. This revamped label promises to be bigger, better, and more ferocious than ever before. The first unveiling of DMW 2.0 is the label's brand-new identity emblem. Gone is the previous caricature of a young Davido spotting a king's crown, replaced with a more powerful and daring visual enhancement that reflects the label's newfound attitude.

Morravey is a young Port Harcourt-bred singer-songwriter with a unique flair for blending Afro sounds using her quintessential vocals. And Logos Olori is a sensational Afrobeats vibe machine drawing musical inspiration from his Southwestern roots. These two talented artists are the industry's latest revelations and are set to take the music scene by storm.