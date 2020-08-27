The seasoned vocalist will officially join other music stars like Waje, Yemi Alade and Falz on the panel.

The announcement comes following the release of Darey’s latest single in five years, “Jah Guide Me”, which is part of a planned album rollout. The song bears a message of hope and inspiration in these difficult times.

“This is an exciting step for me as I get to host another music-based talent show which is, no doubt, as riveting and entertaining as many other shows of its kind. I’m excited because this presents an opportunity for me to witness so many talented singers across the country unfold and discover their greatest potentials,” he revealed.

Since gaining exposure across Africa as runner up in the 2004 season of the reality TV show, Project Fame, Darey has recorded several successes in the Nigerian and African music scene. Outside the music scene, the singer has proven to be versatile, recording multiple feats and boasting a wealth of experience in hosting several TV shows.

In 2008, Darey spent several months as the host of another music-based reality show, Project Fame West Africa, from where he first hit continental fame in the South Africa edition in 2004. Following his stint as the host for Project Fame West Africa, he became the new host of another music-based reality TV show, Nigerian Idol in 2014.

His last appearance in front of the camera saw him host the music talent show, Access The Stars, which ended in April 2020. The talent show was conceptualised and organised by his co-owned creative collective, Livespot360, in partnership with the foremost Nigerian beer brand, Star Lager.

The son of the legendary African Jazz Musician and entertainer Art Alade, Darey, is a multiple award-winning singer, musician, songwriter, music producer, showstopper extraordinaire and entrepreneur.

As a seasoned live performer, he has graced the stage alongside Beyoncé, Wizkid, Jay Z, Ciara, Cardi B, Burna Boy, Sean Paul, Usher, R Kelly, Akon, Lionel Richie and many more. His albums “From Me 2 U,” “unDAREYted,” and “Double Dare” have sold several million albums cumulatively and helped him amass millions of fans across Africa and the diaspora.

Also a creative entrepreneur, Darey is the co-founder of Livespot360, a 360º creative collective responsible for 2019's Livespot X Festival which saw Darey bring Cardi B to Africa for the first time as she headlined across its Lagos and Accra events.

This is a featured post.