Ckay's 'Ckay The First' debuts at No. 158 on the Billboard 200, 'Love Nwantiti' rises to No. 50 on Billboard Hot 100

Motolani Alake

The singer has since released another EP, left Chocolate City and signed to Warner Music Group, South Africa.

The singer has since released another EP, left Chocolate City and signed to Warner Music Group, South Africa.
The singer has since released another EP, left Chocolate City and signed to Warner Music Group, South Africa. (Warner)

On Monday, October 4, 2021, the Billboard Charts report for the week revealed that the rave-of-the-moment in African music, Ckay has seen his 2019 EP, Ckay The First debut at No. 158 on the Billboard 200.

This comes after an eventful month, which has seen Ckay become the most streamed African artist for September 2021.

Initially released 2019, Ckay The First produced 'Love Nwantiti,' which currently sits at No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song blew up when its video version featured Joeboy and Kuami Eugene. Ckay has since created several remixes of the record for mileage. Since then, Winnie Harlow has danced to the song on her Instagram stories.

You might remember that...

On September 27, 2021, Nigerian singer and Warner South Africa act, Ckay recorded his first Billboard Hot 100 record. His viral smash hit, 'Love Nwantiti' hit No. 80 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This came barely one week the record charted at No. 23 on the Official UK Top 40. Currently, Ckay also sits in the top 10 of Billboard's Global 200 while he tops Shazam's US list.

On September 11, 2021, Nigerian singer-songwriter and music producer, Ckay's 'Love Nwantiti' became the No. 1 song on Shazam's global charts. The chart tracks the most-searched songs in the world and ranks them on a chart.

The singer has since released another EP, left Chocolate City and signed to Warner Music Group, South Africa.

