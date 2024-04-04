Burna Boy's hit single 'Tested, Approved & Trusted' gets 2 new remixes

After his recent win at the iHeart Radio award, Burna Boy has made his first release of 2024 with two remix versions of his hit single 'Tested Approved & Trusted'.

The single is one of the tracks of his Grammy-nominated 7th album 'I Told Them' released in August 2023.

The first remix features a guest verse from dancehall sensation Prince Swanny while the second features an Amapiano refix version by South African superstar DJ duo Major League.

ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy is not in the habit of remixing songs hence the news of the remix versions of 'Tested Approved & Trusted' have been met with excitement by fans.

Burna Boy recently pulled off a successful April Fool's Day prank on his fans with the announcement that he will be releasing a joint EP with J Hus later in 2024.