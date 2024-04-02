Burna Boy, Rema win at 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards
Burna Boy adds new award to his cabinet.
Recommended articles
At the 2024 iHeart Radio Award which held on April 1 in Los Angeles, SZA emerged as the biggest win as she took home multiple awards including the Song of the Year for 'Kill Bill'.
Burna Boy saw off competition from Wizkid, Tyla, Tems, and Rema to win the Best African Music Act.
Rema and Selena Gomez also won the award for Collaboration of the Year for the hit single 'Calm Down'.
See full winners list below.
Song of the year
“Kill Bill” – SZA
Artist of the year
Taylor Swift
Duo/group of the year
OneRepublic
Best collaboration
“Calm Down”- Rema and Selena Gomez
Producer of the year
Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the year
Ashley Gorley
Pop song of the year (new category)
“Flowers”- Miley Cyrus
Pop artist of the year (new category)
Taylor Swift
Best new artist (Pop)
Jelly Roll
Pop album of the year
Guts - Olivia Rodrigo
Country song of the year
“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson
Country artist of the year
Morgan Wallen
Best new artist (country)
Jelly Roll
Country album of the year
One Thing at a Time - Morgan Wallen
Hip-Hop song of the year
“All My Life”- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
Hip-Hop artist of the year
Drake
Best new artist (hip-hop)
Ice Spice
Hip-hop album of the year
Heroes & Villains - Metro Boomin
R&B song of the year
“Snooze”- SZA
R&B artist of the year
SZA
Best new artist (R&B)
Victoria Monét
R&B album of the year
SOS - SZA
Alternative song of the year
“One More Time”- Blink-182
Alternative artist of the year
Fall Out Boy
Best new artist (alt and rock)
Noah Kahan
Alternative album of the year
the record - boygenius
Rock song of the year
“Lost” – Linkin Park
Rock artist of the year
Foo Fighters
Rock album of the year
72 Seasons - Metallica
Dance song of the year
“Strangers” – Kenya Grace
Dance artist of the year
Tiësto
Latin pop / urban song of the year
“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”- Shakira and Bizarrap
Latin pop / urban artist of the year
Karol G
Best new artist (Latin pop / urban)
Young Miko
Latin pop / urban album of the year
MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO - Karol G
Regional Mexican song of the year
“Ella Baila Sola” – Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican artist of the year
Peso Pluma
Best new artist (regional Mexican)
Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican album of the year
Génesis - Peso Pluma
K-pop artist of the year (new category)
Jung Kook
K-pop song of the year (new category)
“Cupid (Twin Version)”- FIFTY FIFTY
K-pop album of the year
5-Star - Stray Kids
Best new artist (K-pop) (new category)
NewJeans
Best African music artist
Burna Boy
Socially voted categories
Best lyrics
“Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)”- Taylor Swift
Best music video
“Seven”- Jung Kook ft. Latto
Best fan army
BTS Army
Social star award
Gracie Abrams
Favorite tour photographer
Joshua Halling – Louis Tomlinson
TikTok bop of the year
“Cruel Summer”- Taylor Swift
Favorite on screen (new category)
j-hope IN THE BOX
Favorite tour style
Taylor Swift
Favorite debut album (new category)
Layover - V
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng