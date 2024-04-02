ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy, Rema win at 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards

Adeayo Adebiyi

Burna Boy adds new award to his cabinet.

The full winners list at the 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards
At the 2024 iHeart Radio Award which held on April 1 in Los Angeles, SZA emerged as the biggest win as she took home multiple awards including the Song of the Year for 'Kill Bill'.

Burna Boy saw off competition from Wizkid, Tyla, Tems, and Rema to win the Best African Music Act.

Rema and Selena Gomez also won the award for Collaboration of the Year for the hit single 'Calm Down'.

See full winners list below.

“Kill Bill” – SZA

Taylor Swift

OneRepublic

“Calm Down”- Rema and Selena Gomez

Jack Antonoff

Ashley Gorley

“Flowers”- Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

Jelly Roll

Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

“Heart Like a Truck” Lainey Wilson

Morgan Wallen

Jelly Roll

One Thing at a Time - Morgan Wallen

“All My Life”- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

Drake

Ice Spice

Heroes & Villains - Metro Boomin

R&B song of the year

“Snooze”- SZA

SZA

Victoria Monét

SOS - SZA

“One More Time”- Blink-182

Fall Out Boy

Noah Kahan

the record - boygenius

“Lost” – Linkin Park

Foo Fighters

72 Seasons - Metallica

“Strangers” – Kenya Grace

Tiësto

“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”- Shakira and Bizarrap

Karol G

Young Miko

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO - Karol G

“Ella Baila Sola” – Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

Peso Pluma

Peso Pluma

Génesis - Peso Pluma

Jung Kook

“Cupid (Twin Version)”- FIFTY FIFTY

5-Star - Stray Kids

NewJeans

Burna Boy

“Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)”- Taylor Swift

“Seven”- Jung Kook ft. Latto

BTS Army

Gracie Abrams

Joshua Halling – Louis Tomlinson

“Cruel Summer”- Taylor Swift

j-hope IN THE BOX

Taylor Swift

Layover - V

