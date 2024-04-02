Burna Boy, Rema win at 2024 iHeart Radio Music Awards

At the 2024 iHeart Radio Award which held on April 1 in Los Angeles, SZA emerged as the biggest win as she took home multiple awards including the Song of the Year for 'Kill Bill'.

Burna Boy saw off competition from Wizkid, Tyla, Tems, and Rema to win the Best African Music Act.

Rema and Selena Gomez also won the award for Collaboration of the Year for the hit single 'Calm Down'.

See full winners list below.

Song of the year

“Kill Bill” – SZA

Artist of the year

Taylor Swift

Duo/group of the year

OneRepublic

Best collaboration

“Calm Down”- Rema and Selena Gomez

Producer of the year

Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the year

Ashley Gorley

Pop song of the year (new category)

“Flowers”- Miley Cyrus

Pop artist of the year (new category)

Taylor Swift

Best new artist (Pop)

Jelly Roll

Pop album of the year

Guts - Olivia Rodrigo

Country song of the year

“Heart Like a Truck” – Lainey Wilson

Country artist of the year

Morgan Wallen

Best new artist (country)

Jelly Roll

Country album of the year

One Thing at a Time - Morgan Wallen

Hip-Hop song of the year

“All My Life”- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

Hip-Hop artist of the year

Drake

Best new artist (hip-hop)

Ice Spice

Hip-hop album of the year

Heroes & Villains - Metro Boomin

R&B song of the year

“Snooze”- SZA

R&B artist of the year

SZA

Best new artist (R&B)

Victoria Monét

R&B album of the year

SOS - SZA

Alternative song of the year

“One More Time”- Blink-182

Alternative artist of the year

Fall Out Boy

Best new artist (alt and rock)

Noah Kahan

Alternative album of the year

the record - boygenius

Rock song of the year

“Lost” – Linkin Park

Rock artist of the year

Foo Fighters

Rock album of the year

72 Seasons - Metallica

Dance song of the year

“Strangers” – Kenya Grace

Dance artist of the year

Tiësto

Latin pop / urban song of the year

“Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”- Shakira and Bizarrap

Latin pop / urban artist of the year

Karol G

Best new artist (Latin pop / urban)

Young Miko

Latin pop / urban album of the year

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO - Karol G

Regional Mexican song of the year

“Ella Baila Sola” – Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican artist of the year

Peso Pluma

Best new artist (regional Mexican)

Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican album of the year

Génesis - Peso Pluma

K-pop artist of the year (new category)

Jung Kook

K-pop song of the year (new category)

“Cupid (Twin Version)”- FIFTY FIFTY

K-pop album of the year

5-Star - Stray Kids

Best new artist (K-pop) (new category)

NewJeans

Best African music artist

Burna Boy

Socially voted categories

Best lyrics

“Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)”- Taylor Swift

Best music video

“Seven”- Jung Kook ft. Latto

Best fan army

BTS Army

Social star award

Gracie Abrams

Favorite tour photographer

Joshua Halling – Louis Tomlinson

TikTok bop of the year

“Cruel Summer”- Taylor Swift

Favorite on screen (new category)

j-hope IN THE BOX

Favorite tour style

Taylor Swift

Favorite debut album (new category)