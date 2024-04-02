ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy pulls off April Fool's Day prank with new album announcement

Adeayo Adebiyi

What was earlier thought to be an April Fool's Day prank turns out to be a prank.

In new developments, Burna Boy has revealed that he and J Hus' posts confirming the 2024 release of their joint project as an April Fool's Day prank.

Burma Boy confirmed the prank in a post on X where he described it as "Best April Fool in a while".

The news of the joint EP set for release in 2024 was first shared by a Burna Boy fan account (@benny7gg) on April 1 with Burna Boy's official X handle quoting the post with a finger-pointing emoji.

In response to the news, J Hus' X handle also quoted Burna Boy's post with the same finger-pointing emoji which further added to the credibility of the news.

Burna Boy earlier confirmed the possibility of a collaborative project with J Hus in 2022 after releasing his sixth Grammy-nominated album 'Love, Damini'.

J Hus and Burna Boy have a series of collaborations that showcase their synergy. Recently, Burna Boy featured on J Hus' 'Masculine' off his album 'Beautiful and Brutal Yard' Similarly, Burna Boy sampled J Hus for his hit single 'City Boy' while featuring the rapper on 'Cloaks & Daggers' off his 2022 album 'Love, Damini'.

With successful prank, Burna Boy still encouraged fans to keep faith in the possibility of the joint project with J Hus.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

