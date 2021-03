On March 23, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy released another video from his album, 'Twice As Tall.'

The video is a follow-up to 'Onyeka.' When Burna Boy released Twice As Tall in August 2020, '23' immediately became a fan-favourite. The record was inspired by Michael Jordan's documentary, The Last Dance.

Burna Boy has now released six videos from 'Twice As Tall.'

You can watch the video below;