Burna Boy pens tribute to 21 Savage for Time Magazine
21 Savage is included in Time Magazine's Most Influential People of 2024.
Recommended articles
Nigerian Grammy-winning sensation Burna Boy was handpicked to pen 21 Savage's citation and the Afro-fusion star had a lot of glowing words for the American Grammy-winning rapper.
Burna Boy calls 21 Savage as someone "grounded in their convictions and consistently defies the constraints imposed upon them".
In his tribute, Burna Boy describes 21 Savage approach to Hip Hop as "refreshingly genuine" and his lyricism authentic and reflective of the genre's complexities.
"I trust my gut when it comes to my music and collaborations, and I find myself naturally drawn to artists like 21 Savage—those who remain grounded in their convictions and consistently defy the constraints imposed upon them. Like 21, I know what it’s like to rise above challenging beginnings, and it makes his success all that much more remarkable. Throughout his work—including on his newest album, American Dream, which opens with a reflection by his mother on their immigration story—21 maintains an authenticity that resonates deeply. His approach to rap is refreshingly genuine; he speaks to us in a relatable way, effortlessly navigating the complexities of the genre. Whether he tackles weighty subjects or offers moments of levity, his delivery remains compelling. I have recently had the privilege of sharing one of my most significant milestones with 21, performing with him at the Grammys. I’m excited to witness the greater evolution of his artistry and the impact he continues to make on the world stage."
Burna Boy appears to have developed a good working relationship with 21 Savage. He featured the rapper in his hit single 'Sittin' On Top Of The World' which earned him a historic nomination for Best Melodic Rap Song at the 66th Grammy Awards. 21 Savage also featured Burna Boy on 'Just Like Me' off his 'American Dream' album before they performed together alongside Brandy at the 66th Grammys.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng