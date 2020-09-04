Artist: Buju Banton featuring Patoranking

Song Title: Blessed [Remix]

Genre: Reggae/Dancehall

Album: UpsideDown2020

Date of release: September 4, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: Dave Kelly

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Today, award-winning Nigerian artist, Patoranking joined Grammy winner and international reggae icon, Buju Banton on his remix bundle for his explosive, Blessed'

This song drops off a four-track remix bundle which also features Fabolous, Jadakiss and Latin artist Farruko. On the song, Banton says, “We must find the light, even in these dark times."

You can play the song below;