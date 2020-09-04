Artist: Buju Banton featuring Patoranking
Song Title: Blessed [Remix]
Genre: Reggae/Dancehall
Album: UpsideDown2020
Date of release: September 4, 2020
Label: TBA
Producer: Dave Kelly
Video Director: TBA
Details/Takeaway: Today, award-winning Nigerian artist, Patoranking joined Grammy winner and international reggae icon, Buju Banton on his remix bundle for his explosive, Blessed'
This song drops off a four-track remix bundle which also features Fabolous, Jadakiss and Latin artist Farruko. On the song, Banton says, “We must find the light, even in these dark times."
You can play the song below;