BOJ says that DRB Lasgidi are working on a new EP

A listening party for 'Gbagada Express' will be held on April 21, 2022.

L-R: Members of DRB Lasgidi; Fresh L, BOJ and Teezee. (TheSeunBadejo)
L-R: Members of DRB Lasgidi; Fresh L, BOJ and Teezee. (TheSeunBadejo)

On Friday, April 21, 2022, Nigerian singer and alte OG, BOJ will appear on Africa Now Radio hosted by Lootlove. The show will air on Apple Music 1, and BOJ will discuss his upcoming album Gbagada Express, working with Obongjayar and upcoming projects.

Speaking about a new DRB Lasgidi project, he says, "We’re actually trying to work on a little EP, like three to five songs. We’re still going to do another album, but right now Teezee has been working on his project, I’ve been working on my project and Fresh L’s actually working on a R&B album right now, that’s one of his things, he’s trying to do a R&B album.

"Between now and then everyone’s just busy so we’re just going to try to do a small compilation, and then focus. Every time we focus on DRB stuff, everyone halts everything else and we go straight in."

Their last album was the Headies-nominated Pioneers, which featured acts like Tems, Olamide, Lady Donli and more.

He also speaks about working with Obongjayar, "The person I was really excited to work with the most was actually Obongjayar, who I discovered on FIFA. I think it was FIFA 2019 that he had a song on, and I just loved the song so much and I’m always like “Damn who is this guy?” Then one day, I’m in Lagos and I get a call that Obongjayar wants to link up.

"Oh sh*t, ok let’s do this! I link up with him, I bring him to my studio, right here, in Gbagada, and yeah, I was mind blown. It’s a different kind of sound, you know, and I attacked the beat in a different way completely."

Motolani Alake

