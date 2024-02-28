Asake surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits

In another notable feat, Asake becomes the latest Nigerian artist to surpass over a billion Spotify streams across all credits. This means that the hitmaker has now accumulated over a billion streams from his songs and as a featured artist.

This giant feat comes 3 years after he broke into the mainstream with his hit single 'Omo Ope' in January 2022.

Following the success of his debut EP 'Ololade Asake', the hitmaker released a collection of hit songs that rocketed him to superstar status ahead of the release of his debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibes' in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asake released his sophomore album 'Work Of Art' in 2023 which heralded his remarkable headline concert at the O2 Arena.

With his two albums filled with memorable hit songs, Asake enjoyed impressive commercial success that makes him one of the most streamed Nigerian artists since 2022. His record-breaking hit single 'Lonely At The Top' finished at NO. 1 on Spotify Nigeria's top songs of 2023.

With his latest feat, Asake becomes the 11th Nigerian artist to surpass a billion Spotify streams across all credits.

Nigerian artists with over 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits