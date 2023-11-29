Asake rules as 2023's most-streamed artist in Nigeria on Spotify

On this year's Spotify Wrapped for Nigeria, the Lonely At The Top star finished ahead of fellow megastars, Burna Boy in second, and Davido in third.

Seyi Vibez finished the year fourth on the chart, followed by Omah Lay in fifth, BNXN in sixth, Rema in seventh, ODUMODUBLVCK in eighth, Olamide in ninth, and Wizkid in 10th place.

Asake's win was cemented by three of his songs appearing in the list of the top 10 most-streamed tracks on Spotify in Nigeria. Lonely At The Top earned its place at the very top, 2:30 finished fourth, and Amapiano, with Olamide, finished 10th. He was also the most streamed artist in Ghana and Togo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most streamed artists in Nigeria on Spotify

Asake Burna Boy Davido Seyi Vibez Omah Lay BNXN Rema ODUMODUBLVCK Olamide Wizkid

Most streamed tracks in Nigeria on Spotify

Lonely At The Top - Asake GWAGWALADA - Bnxn ft Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez FEEL - Davido 2:30 - Asake reason - Omah Lay Party No Dey Stop (with Zinoleesky) - Adekunle Gold soso - Omah Lay DECLAN RICE - ODUMODUBLVCK KANTE (feat. Fave) - Davido Amapiano - Asake ft Olamide

Most streamed albums in Nigeria on Spotify

ADVERTISEMENT

Timeless - Davido Work of Art - Asake Boy Alone - Omah Lay EZIOKWU - ODUMODUBLVCK I Told Them - Burna Boy Rave & Roses Ultra - Rema Mr. Money With The Vibe - Asake Sincerely, Benson - Bnxn Love, Damini - Burna Boy Unruly - Olamide

Nigerian artists experience record-breaking year on Spotify

Spotify's Head of Music, Sub-Saharan Africa, Phiona Okumu, said this year's Wrapped is a testament to the power of music to connect people and bring them closer to the culture and traditions of Nigeria.

It was during the year Rema's remix of his super hit Calm Down with Selena Gomez became the first African-led single to reach a billion streams on Spotify. The song is also the first by a Nigerian Afrobeats artist to feature on the top 10 chart of most streamed recordings globally on Spotify

"Nigeria is a hotbed of musical talent, and we're incredibly proud to showcase the diversity and passion of Nigerian music lovers through Wrapped," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT