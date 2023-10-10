Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' becomes all time longest #1 song in Nigeria
Nigerian superstar Asake has achieved another landmark feat with his single 'Lonely At The Top'.
In another giant stride, Asake's 'Lonely At The Top' has set the record as the longest number 1 on TurnTable Top 100 which is Nigeria's only aggregate chart system that combines radio, TV, and streaming platforms.
The mid-tempo record which touches on the loneliness and distrust that comes from success, logged a 12th nonconsecutive week at the summit of the chart which makes it the longest NO. 1 song since TurnTable started aggregating data in 2019.
With its 12th week at the summit of the chart, 'Lonely At The Top' surpassed the record of the 11th week it jointly held with Omah Lay's 2020 hit single 'Godly'.
Since releasing his breakout single 'Omo Ope' in January 2022, Asake has become one of Afrobeats biggest superstars. His rise to the top was soundtracked by the release of consecutive chart-topping singles which he gloriously capped with the release of his record-breaking debut album 'Mr. Money With The Vibe'.
In 2023, Asake continued his impressive run with the release of his sophomore album 'Work of Art' which heralded his monumental performance at the iconic 02 Arena.
Asake's success has been nothing short of the making of a fairytale as it took him under 20 months to score his first mainstream hit single before selling out the 20,000 capacity O2 Arena.
With 'Lonely At The Top' becoming the longest number 1 song of all time in Nigeria, Asake also extends his record as the artist with the most NO. 1 song and the artist who has spent the longest at the summit of the chart.
