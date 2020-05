Artist: 9ice

Album Title: Tip of The Iceberg Vol. 1

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: May 29, 2020

Producers: ShabbaProducer, Krizbeatz, Young Jonn, Puffy Tee, TYMix, WizzleBlower

Album Art:

9ice - Tip of The Iceberg Episode 1. (Alapomeji)

Length: 11 Tracks, 37 minutes

Features: 3 - Olamide, Reminisce, Wande Coal

Singles: 2 - Guru, Oja Majemi

Tracklist:

Label: Alapomeji

Details/Takeaway: This is 9ice first album since 2016's effort, 'ID Cabasa.'

