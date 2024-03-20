ADVERTISEMENT
10 times Kizz Daniel delivered stellar verses on collaborations

Adeayo Adebiyi

Award-winning Nigerian superstar Kizz Daniel is one of Afrobeats' most prolific hitmakers.

While the hitmaker might not be heavy on collaborating, he has a fine track record of delivering when recruited by his colleagues.

Since breaking into the scene in 2014 with his smash hit 'Woju', Kizz Daniel has a remarkable collection of collaborations that holds up his status as one of Afrobeats' most consistent hitmakers.

Here are 10 stellar Afrobeats hit collaborations featuring Kizz Daniel.

When Adekunle Gold undertook to make a switch from Highlife music to Pop, he recruited Kizz Daniel for the sensational single

For the remix of his hit single 'No Wahala', 1da Banton called on trusted hitmakers Kizz Daniel and Tiwa Savage who didn't disappoint.

Kizz Daniel rarely collaborates with international artists but when he does, he brings his A-game as he did on Major Lazer's 'Loyal'.

Superstar disc jockey and producer Spinall combined with Kizz Daniel and the result is a hit single that dominated speakers across the country.

Tiwa Savage is one of the few artists Kizz Daniel has featured and appeared alongside on different songs. Young Jonn tapped Tiwa Savage and Kizz Daniel for a tingling single.

Kizz Daniel left no one in doubt of his talent after he dazzled on this smash-hit collaboration alongside fellow ex-label mate Sugarboy.

Kizz Daniel impressed alongside Seyi Vibez and BNXN on the Sarz-produced single that is one of the most streamed Afrobeats songs of 2023.

When Iyanya was going to make a comeback, he tapped Kizz Daniel & Davido and both stars lifted him back into the mainstream with their top verses on his hit single 'Like'.

'True' was an even match-up between two of Afrobeats' finest stars as Kizz Daniel and Mayorkun smoothly combined for an infectious hit.

African hip-hop royalty Sarkodie combined with Kizz Daniel on a sensational single that showed his versatility.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse.

