50 Afrobeats classic songs turning 10 in 2024

Adeayo Adebiyi

These songs offer an insight into the sound that dominated that era of Afrobeats, the stars that shaped the soundscape, and their enduring impact.

From street-dominating singles to party-starting hits, cross-over efforts, and hip-hop cuts, here are some of the hit singles that soundtracked 2014.

  1. Davido - Aye 
  2. Davido - Tchelete
  3. Wizkid - Ojuelegba
  4. Wizkid - Show You The Money 
  5. Wizkid - On Top Your Matter
  6. M.I Abaga feat Phyno, Runtown, Stormrex - Bullion Van
  7. Phyno - Parcel
  8. Phyno - Alobam
  9. Phyno - Ghost Mode
  10. Falz - Marry Me
  11. Yemi Alade - Johnny
  12. P-Square - Shekini 
  13. P-Square - Testimony 
  14. P-Square - Personally 
  15. P-Square feat Don Jazzy - Collabo
  16. Olamide - Story For The Gods
  17. Olamide - Skelemba 
  18. Olamide - Goons Mi
  19. Lil Kesh - Shoki remix feat Olamide & Davido  
  20. Timaya - Ukwu
  21. Cynthia Morgan - Don't Break My Heart 
  22. Flavour - Dance 
  23. Dr Sid - Surulere
  24. Mavins - Dorobucci 
  25. Mavins - Adaobi
  26. Patoranking feat Tiwa Savage - Girlie O
  27. LAX feat Wizkid - Ginger 
  28. Burna Boy - Don Gorgon 
  29. Skales - Shake Body 
  30. Sean Tizzle - Loke Loke 
  31. Iyanya - Mr Oreo
  32. Davido - Owo Ni Koko
  33. MC Galaxy - Sekem 
  34. Runtown feat Davido - Garllado 
  35. Oritsefemi - Double Wahala 
  36. Wande Coal - Baby Hello 
  37. Wizzy Pro feat Skales, Runtown, Patoranking - Emergency 
  38. Slyde - Banana 
  39. Dija - Awww
  40. Flavour - Sexy Rosey 
  41. Sean Tizzle featuring Olamide & Reminisce - Kilogbe remix
  42. Phyno - Man of the Year 
  43. Praiz feat Wizkid - Sisi 
  44. Wizkid feat Phyno - Bombay 
  45. Yemi Alade - Kissing
  46. Tekno - Dance 
  47. Wande Coal feat Don Jazzy - The Kick
  48. Seyi Shay feat Patoranking & Shaydee - Murder 
  49. Jo El feat 2baba - Hold On 
  50. Dammy Krane - Amin 
50 Afrobeats classic songs turning 10 in 2024

