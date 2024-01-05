50 Afrobeats classic songs turning 10 in 2024
50 Afrobeats songs turning 10 in 2024.
Recommended articles
These songs offer an insight into the sound that dominated that era of Afrobeats, the stars that shaped the soundscape, and their enduring impact.
From street-dominating singles to party-starting hits, cross-over efforts, and hip-hop cuts, here are some of the hit singles that soundtracked 2014.
ADVERTISEMENT
- Davido - Aye
- Davido - Tchelete
- Wizkid - Ojuelegba
- Wizkid - Show You The Money
- Wizkid - On Top Your Matter
- M.I Abaga feat Phyno, Runtown, Stormrex - Bullion Van
- Phyno - Parcel
- Phyno - Alobam
- Phyno - Ghost Mode
- Falz - Marry Me
- Yemi Alade - Johnny
- P-Square - Shekini
- P-Square - Testimony
- P-Square - Personally
- P-Square feat Don Jazzy - Collabo
- Olamide - Story For The Gods
- Olamide - Skelemba
- Olamide - Goons Mi
- Lil Kesh - Shoki remix feat Olamide & Davido
- Timaya - Ukwu
- Cynthia Morgan - Don't Break My Heart
- Flavour - Dance
- Dr Sid - Surulere
- Mavins - Dorobucci
- Mavins - Adaobi
- Patoranking feat Tiwa Savage - Girlie O
- LAX feat Wizkid - Ginger
- Burna Boy - Don Gorgon
- Skales - Shake Body
- Sean Tizzle - Loke Loke
- Iyanya - Mr Oreo
- Davido - Owo Ni Koko
- MC Galaxy - Sekem
- Runtown feat Davido - Garllado
- Oritsefemi - Double Wahala
- Wande Coal - Baby Hello
- Wizzy Pro feat Skales, Runtown, Patoranking - Emergency
- Slyde - Banana
- Dija - Awww
- Flavour - Sexy Rosey
- Sean Tizzle featuring Olamide & Reminisce - Kilogbe remix
- Phyno - Man of the Year
- Praiz feat Wizkid - Sisi
- Wizkid feat Phyno - Bombay
- Yemi Alade - Kissing
- Tekno - Dance
- Wande Coal feat Don Jazzy - The Kick
- Seyi Shay feat Patoranking & Shaydee - Murder
- Jo El feat 2baba - Hold On
- Dammy Krane - Amin
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Sarz brings his special touch to Africa Now DJ Mix
Nicki Minaj emotional as she recounts the day she lost her father
50 Afrobeats classic songs turning 10 in 2024
Here are the top 5 highest-grossing Nollywood titles for 2023
BBNaija alumnus Pere Egbi goes into monster mode in 'The Silent Intruder'
Here are the Nigerian albums turning 10 in 2024
Johnny Drille celebrates second wedding anniversary with wife
Veteran Yoruba actor Olofa Ina dies at 73
'A Tribe Called Judah' makes record-breaking ₦1 billion in cinemas
Pulse Sports
'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023
From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations
AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction
[WATCH] Sha'Carri Richardson's 'baddie' vibes showing her different face cards
Super Eagles AFCON team: Ahmed Musa leads 25 Nigerian players selected to Côte d'Ivoire
Osimhen parties with Oshoala, Alozie and Super Eagles stars while Napoli struggle again
Arsenal add Victor Boniface to striker wish list that includes Napoli icon Osimhen
Chelsea move loading? Osimhen sparks excitement among Blues fans with social media post
‘Not good enough’ — Arsenal’s Arteta blasts VAR after Controversial Goal in West Ham defeat
ADVERTISEMENT